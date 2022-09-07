An arrest has been made in the stabbing death of a Las Vegas investigative reporter, police say

Jeff German, seen here on the Las Vegas Strip in June 2021, was found dead outside his home on September 3, the newspaper said. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department served search warrants September 7 in relation to the death of German.

 K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal/AP

An arrest has been made in the stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, police say.

"The suspect in the homicide that occurred on September 2, 2022, has been taken into custody," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a post on social media.

CNN's Michelle Watson, Paradise Afshar and Hannah Sarisohn contributed to this report.

