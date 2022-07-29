An entire North Carolina police department resigned after a Black woman town manager was hired

The mass exodus of an entire police department after the hiring of a Black town manager in North Carolina has opened a conversation about public safety and race relations in a small town of just over 1,500 residents.

Last week, the entire police department in Kenly, North Carolina, resigned, citing a "hostile" work environment less than two months after Justine Jones, a Black woman, began her role as the town's newly selected city manager.

