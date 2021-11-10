Bob Murray, the Anaheim Ducks executive vice president and general manager, has resigned and will enter an alcohol abuse program effective immediately, the team announced on Wednesday.
Murray's resignation comes after the Ducks announced he was placed on administrative leave Tuesday pending an investigation into his professional conduct.
"First and foremost, we apologize on behalf of the organization to anyone affected by misconduct from Bob," Ducks owners Henry and Susan Samueli said in a statement on Wednesday. "We expect every member of our organization to be treated with respect and will not stand for abuse of any kind. Bob tendered his resignation this morning, while also informing us of his decision to enter an alcohol abuse program. While we do not condone his conduct, we fully support his efforts to improve his physical and mental health by asking for help."
The team did not provide details on what specific misconduct happened, but a source told ESPN that Murray's continued behavior to staffers, coaches, and players created an "abuse culture."
CNN has reached out to the Ducks and National Hockey League (NHL) for comment.
"We will now begin a methodical, extensive search for a permanent General Manager to lead us forward," the team said in its statement. "We expect to complete this process no later than next summer."
Jeff Solomon, vice president of hockey operations and assistant general manager, will be the team's interim general manager.
Murray was an assistant general manager with the Ducks when the team won the Stanley Cup in 2007 and was later named general manager in 2008.
"I want to apologize to anyone adversely affected by my behavior. I vow to make changes to my life, starting with enrolling in a treatment program," Murray said in a statement Wednesday. "I want to thank Henry and Susan Samueli, and Michael Schulman, as working for them has been one of the highlights of my career. As I step away from the Ducks, I will focus my attention on where it should be: improving my life for the betterment of my family and friends."
Just last month, another NHL team faced resignations when Chicago Blackhawks president of hockey operations and general manager Stan Bowman and senior vice president of hockey operations Al MacIsaac resigned after an investigation into how the team handled sexual assault allegations against former video coach Brad Aldrich.
