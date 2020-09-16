COVINGTON — Anderson Bailey, member-elect for the District 4 Board of Education seat, was appointed Tuesday night to fill the unexpired term of former board member Almond Turner, who died last November. Bailey’s appointment was approved unanimously.
Bailey ran defeated Jeffrey Johnson in the Aug. 11 runoff to take the District 4 seat. He is unopposed in November. The BOE appointed him to fill the remaining portion of Turner’s term that ends on Dec. 31, after which is new term will begin in January 2021.
According to Newton County School System Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey, Bailey will be sworn into office later this month.
“While we miss Mr. Turner tremendously, we know he would want us to move forward to assure the residents of Newton County’s District 4 are represented on our board,” said Fuhrey. “We look forward to working with Mr. Bailey, and we welcome him wholeheartedly to the NCSS team.”
Bailey is a native of Covington. He graduated from Newton County Comprehensive High School in 1979. After graduation, Bailey entered the U.S Army, where he served three years of active duty. In 1982 Bailey enlisted in the Georgia Army National Guard and served for 20 years. During his time in the military, Bailey served as cavalry scout, administration clerk, and communication chief/platoon sergeant before retiring at the rank of a staff sergeant.
Bailey has been employed by the city of Covington for 14 years and currently serves as a city meter reader. Bailey attended the University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government and completed his certificate. He has served as the Ministry of Music for Murray CME Church for the past six years. In addition, Bailey has been actively involved with the Newton County Recreation Department as a coach, referee and umpire; he has also served 20-plus years as a high school official.
Bailey is married to Angela Bailey; they will celebrate 38 years of marriage this November. The Baileys have three children — Courtney, Yasmine, and Anderico – and two grandchildren —Jaylin Gunn and Parker Bailey.
Bailey said he was excited to join the Newton County Board of Education to work “to provide the very best quality of education for all children throughout Newton County.”
