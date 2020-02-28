COVINGTON — Newton County native Anderson Bailey has announced plans to seek the District 4 seat on the Board of Education.
Bailey, who has lived in Covington his entire life, is a 1979 graduate of Newton County Comprehensive High School.
Bailey said he chose to run for the BOE in order to “be a part of building the minds of tomorrow’s leaders by communicating wth other board members. I also feel the need to help carry on the legacy of excellence in the school system with my knowledge, experience, and support of what it takes to keep ideas and resources current in each school to help students become successful citizens.”
Bailey pledged to work with other board members “to support programs that help students recognize their gifts and help them develop their unique individuality.”
He is seeking the District 4 seat, which was vacated by the death of Almond Turner in November. Turner had served on the board for 23 years. Covington resident Michael Syphoe has also announced plans to run for District 4.
Bailey, who is employed with the city of Covington as a meter reader, is retired from the military with 23 years of service. He is a 25-year member of the Georgia High School Association Multicounty Basketball Officials and has volunteered as a coach for the Newton County Recreation Department for many years. Bailey said he has earned the Certification of Local Government Management from the University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government for the Management Development Program. He attends Murray C.M.E. Church where he serves as minister of music.
Bailey and his wife, Angela, have been married for 37 years and are the parents of three children and the grandparents of two.
