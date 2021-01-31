CONYERS — Andy Bowman, former head golf professional at city-owned Cherokee Run Golf Club, has been promoted to director of golf effective Jan. 7. The promotion was announced by City Manager Tony Lucas.
Bowman joined the city of Conyers in 2013 and was promoted to head golf professional at Cherokee Run in 2017. He holds a degree from Georgia Southern University, is a Class A member of the Professional Golf Association and certified in player development. Bowman brings 26 years of experience in the golf industry to his new role as director of golf and is responsible for the daily operations of Cherokee Run Golf Club, which includes coordination and management of events such as golf tournaments, weddings, and other special events.
“We have a great team at Cherokee Run passionate about instilling a love of golf in people of all ages and ensuring that each person who steps foot into our facility, whether it be to play 18, host a tournament or attend a wedding, will receive the highest quality of service possible,” said Bowman.
Bowman’s predecessor, Tommy Moon, former Cherokee Run director of golf, retired in December. Filling the role Bowman previously held as head golf professional is Adam Lindley. Lindley is a graduate of Arizona State University, a Class A member of the PGA and holds specialization certifications from the National Academy of Sports Medicine.
Cherokee Run was recently ranked the seventh best course in Georgia by Golf Pass, earning a 4.6 out of 5 star rating as voted by members and reviewers of Golf Pass. Cherokee Run staff members offer golf lessons to individuals and groups and hold junior camps for children and teenagers, as well as beginner golf classes.
“Andy’s love of the sport and his superb teaching and management skills make him the perfect person to serve as golf director at Cherokee Run,” said Lucas. “We’re excited to see what’s next for the course under Andy’s leadership.”
For more information on lessons or to book a tee time, contact Cherokee Run at 770-785-7904 or book online at www.cherokeerungolfclub.com
