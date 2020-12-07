COVINGTON — Newton County’s director of the Board of Elections and Registration has resigned her post, effective, Dec. 4.
County Manager Lloyd Kerr thanked Mantle for her years of service to the county at the Dec. 1 Board of Commissioners meeting.
“We thank her for all of her service, particularly the last couple of elections we have had,” said Kerr. “There has been a lot of extra effort and a lot of overtime and late nights.”
The county hosted a reception for Mantle on Friday.
Mantle has worked in the Elections Department for 17 years, the last five as director. Under her leadership, Newton County witnessed a rapid increase in the number of registered voters and recently implemented a new voting machine system. Mantle led the department through the turbulent 2020 Presidential Election cycle, which included a historic increase in the use of absentee voting due in large part to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Newton County Board of Elections and Registration Chairman Phil Johnson accepted Mantle’s resignation letter, praising her for her leadership and character in managing the Newton County election operation.
“The board wishes you the very best in your future endeavors,” Johnson said. “I am confident you will do well at whatever you take on.”
In her resignation letter Mantle cited a desire for new challenges and experiences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.