CONYERS - Public relations specialist Angela Moore has defeated former DeKalb County Commissioner Stan Watson in the March 9 House District 90 runoff election.
Moore received 1,626 votes. Watson received 1,130 votes.
Moore has been elected to the seat of former state Rep. Pam Stephenson, who resigned in September due to health issues. District 90 includes parts of DeKalb, Henry and Rockdale counties.
Moore said in her campaign that she wants to be more engaged with the community and that her top priorities would be education, health care and housing.
Watson beat Moore by 11 points in the Feb. 9 election, but neither cleared the 50% threshold to win the race outright. Four other candidates took part in that election.
Watson served for 10 years in the state Legislature and is a former head of the Legislative Black Caucus and the DeKalb delegation. He previously served as a DeKalb County commissioner and was implicated in federal corruption investigations. After resigning from office, Watson pleaded guilty to a charge of theft by conversion for stealing $3,000 meant to cover the cost of government trips.
Moore in 2015 was disqualified from running for the State Senate District 43 office because she didn’t live in the district.
Moore won in all three counties in the runoff, with her largest margin in DeKalb, where she collected 1,321 votes to Watson's 901 votes. In Henry she won with 217 votes to Watson's 154 votes, and in Rockdale with 88 votes to Watson's 77 votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.