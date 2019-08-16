CONYERS — Rockdale County finances are healthy, but pension and retirement benefits need to be addressed in the future. That was the assessment Miller Edwards of Mauldin & Jenkins CPAs and Advisors gave the Board of Commissioners for the county’s 2018 audit.
Edwards presented the findings from the audit at the BOC meeting Tuesday. He advised the board that Mauldin & Jenkins audits more than 480 governments, including about 55 counties, and that not every county looks as good financially as Rockdale.
“You look healthy. This is a healthy set of financial statements,” said Edwards. “You are liquid. You have good cash and investments relative to your total assets. It is not too much, or too little, either. You’ve got the ability to do things that you want to without having to wait on seasonality to do it… You are really in a good place financially.
“When I look at your overall financial statement, you’re a good size county. You’ve got over $600 million in assets, about $190 million in liabilities, giving you about $426 million in equity, and that’s a good place to be. Of that $600 million you’ve got in assets, about $130 million is cash and investments, and $450 million is fixed assets — buildings, roads, bridges, infrastructure.
Edwards said Rockdale took in $137 million in revenue in 2018, and spent about $135 million, leaving $2 million to go into its reserve fund. He noted that it is good to be able to add to the reserve fund.
“If you’re going to be progressive and going to have initiatives moving forward, you need to have a bottom line, and not be dipping into your reserves,” he said. “If you’re going to quickly address your issues as you all have historically done, you’ve got to grow your reserves. So that residual amount of $2 million is a nice little growth to help you continue to do what you’ve been doing.”
The general fund has $29 million in cash and investments and a $43 million fund balance. “What that means is to me is you have about seven and a half months of fund balance to cover your succeeding year’s expenditures,” said Edwards. “I think you’re right where you ought to be… for a county of this size and nature with all the growth initiatives that you all have.”
The accountant noted that the water and sewer fund had a good year.
“One of the things I always look at when I look at water and sewer operations is, is it funding itself, and I hope it always does,” he said. “In your case, you are generating positive cash flows of $17.5 million. You spent over $15 million on debt service and infrastructure this past year.”
The only concern Edwards had was with the county’s pension plan and other post employment benefits (OPEB). Rockdale’s pension plan is 78% funded, and Edwards said the average for their clients is around 82%. But, he said, the county is funding OPEB on a “pay as you go” basis. Edwards noted that most governments do that, but that it needs to be addressed.
“You have zero assets to fund OPEB going forward. You have an actuarial liability posting on these statements of $54 million,” he said. “What that means is if we were to close the curtain on this place today, you would have an obligation to fund $54 million over a period of 20-30 years.
“So when you start thinking about how you’ve got to go forward, you have an unfunded liability here. Your OPED is zero percent funded, but again, most governments are like that.
“You are healthy,” Edwards reiterated in closing. “But if you ever feel like you’re too healthy, throw it toward OPED; throw it toward pension. You’ve got some liabilities out there that are going to need some love going forward over the next 20-30 years.”
Following his presentation, Post 2 Commissioner and BOC Vice Chair Dr. Doreen Williams, presiding over the meeting in Chair Oz Nesbitt’s absence, praised the work of the county Finance Department.
“We do have an excellent team that is committed to what they are doing, and it shows when it comes to this audit report,” she said. “I think the highlight I picked up from what you said is we put some into our reserves after years of having to withdraw from our reserves. This is the first year we’ve been able to add to those, and that’s good place to be.”