COVINGTON – Local organizations are teaming up to offer the third annual Bike Rodeo at Legion Field in Covington on June 3, 10 a.m. to 12 noon. This free, family-friendly event is sponsored by Michelin Covington Plant, MG Law, and Golden State Foods.
The rodeo will feature bicycle safety and riding instruction, face-painting, an inflatable bouncy house, kids’ fitness activities, bicycle giveaways, group rides, a pickleball demonstration, and more.
"The Covington Family YMCA is happy to partner with local organizations to host the Bike Rodeo,” said Louly Hay-Kapp, executive director for the YMCA. “As summer begins and more children and adults are out enjoying the trails and riding bicycles, we hope that this will serve to promote safe and fun cycling.”
There will be instructional stations for bike safety, starting and stopping, dodging obstacles, riding a figure eight, weaving, and slow race. Participants will rotate through these stations. The instructional information is designed for children and youths, but anyone may participate.
“The Covington-Conyers Cycling Club (C4) is excited for the opportunity to share safe cycling information with children and parents,” said Eddie Shirey, representing C4.
After finishing the instructional stations, younger children may enjoy a group ride around the track at Legion Field while older youngsters and adults may take part in a group ride on the Cricket Frog Trail. The group rides will be offered by members of C4 and the Covington Police Department’s Bicycle Patrol.
Participants in the instructional stations and group rides should bring their own bicycles and helmets.
The Bike Rodeo is a joint project of Covington Family YMCA, C4, Covington Police Department, Newton Trails, city of Covington, and the three sponsoring businesses. This event is free and open to the public.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
