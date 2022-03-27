After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the annual Easter Sunrise Service is returning to Stone Mountain Park on April 17. This years’ service is anticipated to be the biggest ever with special guests Bryant Wright and Crawford Loritts, who will be delivering the message at the top of the mountain.
Bryant Wright is the founder and chairman of Right From The Heart Ministries, an international media ministry, which he began in 1992. He is also the president of the international relief organization, Send Relief. He retired as the founding senior pastor of Johnson Ferry Baptist Church in 2019.
Crawford Loritts is president and founder of Beyond Our Generation. He has been a church planter, served for 27 years on the staff of Cru (Campus Crusade for Christ), and served for 15 years as senior pastor of Fellowship Bible Church in Roswell.
The annual tradition began 76 years ago, in 1944, when Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church congregant Lucille A. Lanford suggested that the church’s youth group climb to the top of Stone Mountain on Easter morning to watch the sun rise. On April 17, thousands from around the world will ascend the mountain to watch the sun rise over Atlanta and celebrate Easter together.
Park Gates will open at 3 a.m. and the Summit Skyride will open at 4 a.m. to begin taking guests to the summit. Services will begin at 7 a.m. Both services will feature sign language interpreters for hearing impaired guests.
After the services, visitors may stay to enjoy family-friendly attractions and recreational activities at the park.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.