COVINGTON — The Newton County Chamber of Commerce and AT&T hosted their annual intermingling pre-legislative breakfast early Tuesday morning at The Center in downtown Covington.
With multiple state representatives invited, only Rep. Dave Belton, R-Buckhead, and Rep. Dale Rutledge, R-McDonough, were able to attend.
In the upcoming year, Belton said he will continue his service as a representative on the Appropriations Committee, Economic Development and Tourism Committee, Education Committee, Energy, Utilities and Telecommunications Committee and as Secretary of the Interstate Cooperation and Chairman of the Special Rules Committee.
Rutledge will find most of his work will be done as the vice chairman of the Appropriations subcommittee, member of the Judiciary Committee, Motor Vechicles Committee, Regulated Industries Committee, Small Business Development Committee, Transportation Committee and as secretary of the Ways and Means Committee.
Kicking the panel off, Belton and Rutledge were asked to share their perspective on state business development and to discuss what they have in mind to keep Georgia's ratings amongst the best in the nation.
"I'm a pilot, and I really like considering the numbers that you may not hear every day," said Belton. "Georgia is the No. 1 state in business development for seven years in a row. We are fourth in the nation for supporting a growing job market, adding over 700,000 jobs in the last decade; we have the second lowest tax burden in the nation, as well as the second smallest state government in nation. Last year, we were able to lower income taxes; we are steadily working on Hollywood and film incentives — in the past 10 years we have grown our film industry from $40 million to $10 billion; Savannah is the fourth largest port in America and Atlanta is considered an alpha city for travel; no matter where you are coming or going, you always see Atlanta on the list."
"Looking forward we are going to be more creative," said Rutledge. "Georgia has a lot to offer, from the mountains to the oceans. And as a small business owner, this drove me to do this. I want to look at ways to incentivize our small businesses that are already here, and start thinking on how do we get them to expand?"
Other topics included state film industry incentives, inventory taxes, freight pricing and taxes, marketplace facilitator taxes and hospice care.
The 2020 Legislative session will begin Monday, Jan. 13.