GAINESVILLE, FLA. – Antares Group Inc., headquartered in Conyers, has joined CPAmerica Inc., an accounting association of independent, certified public accounting firms that provides shared best practices, networking opportunities and access to expert resources for member firms.
“We are excited about the opportunities that come from our membership in CPAmerica,” said Mark Kashgegian, partner of Antares Group Inc. “The resources available to our firm, as well as the relationships we will forge with our partners across the U.S., will help our employees further develop and grow in their careers, which will result in greater service to our clients. Having been involved in CPAmerica in prior years, it’s nice to reacquaint with the finest professionals in the industry.”
As an exclusive association of independent CPA firms, CPAmerica provides opportunities for its members to continuously improve. CPAmerica is a member of Crowe Global, providing its members and their clients’ access to high quality support around the world from other network member firms.
“During this pandemic, there is more of a need for sharing best practices and access to expertise than ever before,” said Alan Deichler, president of CPAmerica. “We are finding a growing interest in CPAmerica events, specialty groups, webinars, membership in Crowe Global, and other membership resources.”
Each firm undergoes a rigorous quality review prior to obtaining membership in CPAmerica. Only those firms with the highest standards in all practice areas are approved by the council of members.
An accounting association made up of independent certified public accounting firms that is built on four key goals: to continuously improve; to make more money; to strengthen relationships among member firms; and to bring prestige to firms both domestically and internationally. As a member of the eighth largest global accounting network, Crowe Global, CPAmerica expands to over 287 independent accounting and advisory services firms in 130 countries, and has a combined firm revenue of $4.4 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at www.cpamerica.org.
