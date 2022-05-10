CONYERS – Antares Group Inc. has promoted Trish Casdorph, CPA, Rebecca Phillips, CPA, and Kristin Ward to partner with the firm.
Casdorph joined Antares Group in 2021 as co-director of the firm’s Business & Tax Advisory Group. Originally from Florida, Casdorph earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in taxation from Florida Atlantic University. She has more than 20 years of income tax experience in both the public accounting sector and private industry at a large publicly traded corporation. Casdorph specializes in federal and state income tax compliance, having worked in a multitude of industries. Casdorph and her husband live in Newborn. They enjoy traveling and spending time with family and friends.
Phillips has more than 10 years accounting and tax experience, having most recently served as co-director of the firm’s Business & Tax Advisory Group. Phillips specializes in restaurant and franchise accounting. She earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Georgia College & State University. Phillips lives in Covington with her husband, Adam, stepdaughter, Harper, and soon her new baby, Bailey, along with their two dogs, Stella and Zoey.
Ward joined Antares Group in 2010 and her experience ranges from back office services, financial accounting, and tax and advisory with a focus on the hospitality and restaurant industries. Ward’s expertise is in the areas of business consulting, financial analysis, business valuations and payroll. Ward earned her bachelor's degree in 2013 in business administration with a major in accounting from Georgia Southwestern University. She resides in Covington with her husband and two children.
“The promotions of Trish, Rebecca and Kristin to partner mark an exciting milestone in their careers and for our firm,” said Mark Kashgegian, CPA, leading partner of Antares Group Inc. “Their depth of experience and enthusiasm for our team members and our clients are valuable to the continued growth of our firm.”
Antares Group Inc. is an accounting and tax advisory firm that has worked with restaurant and business owners for more than 40 years providing comprehensive back office, financial accounting, tax and business advisory services. Antares Group is a member of CPAmerica and has offices in Conyers and Dedham, Mass. The firm employs more than 100 accounting professionals who serve more than 1,200 restaurants in 40 states.
