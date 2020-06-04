COVINGTON — Vandals spray-painted symbols and obscenities on the East Haven subdivision brick sign entrance sometime during overnight Wednesday. The subdivision is located on East Haven Drive off Williams Street, near the YMCA.
The Covington Police Department is investigating the vandalism. Public Information Officer Justin Stott noted that a circle with an A inside symbol is associated with anarchism and is used by those associated with Antifa, a militant anti-government/anti-police group.
The incident occurred sometime after a peaceful demonstration on the Covington Square Wednesday morning. More than 300 people gathered in unity against the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and demonstrated for racial equality and justice.
