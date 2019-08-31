COVINGTON — When people illegally dump items on the side of the road, just about anything can be found, such as furniture, TV’s, tires, stoves, washers or dryers, and refrigerators. But someone took dumping to a new level when they abandoned a boat on the side of Channing Cope Road.
According to an incident report from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Channing Cope Road off of Flat Shoals Road on Aug. 27 in reference to an abandoned boat.
When the deputies arrived, they found a white “sports master” boat on a trailer on the side of the road in a ditch. The boat appeared to be abandoned with trash inside. They reported there were no markings, VIN or tag plate on the boat to verify the owner.
Deputies were also unable to get any more information from the complainant who had called, since the caller had wanted to remain anonymous.They called for a towing service to remove the boat and trailer from the road, and the investigation into the dumping is continuing.