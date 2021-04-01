COVINGTON — A property owner and developer have filed an appeal in Newton County Superior Court seeking to overturn denial of a truck stop development.
The Newton County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Feb. 16 to deny a request for a rezoning and a companion Conditional Use Permit that would have allowed development of a truck stop or travel center at the intersection of Ga. Highway 11 and Interstate 20. The property is owned by Jack P. Davis of Athens; JPC Design & Construction LLC is the project developer.
The project was planned for a 46-acre tract on Ga. Highway 11 in rural eastern Newton County. Part of the property is zoned CH (highway commercial) and part is AR (agricultural). Davis and JPC had asked that the portion zoned AR be rezoned to CH and that a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) be granted to allow development of a large travel center.
In the appeal filed in Superior Court on March 18, Davis and JPC ask the court to declare the AR zoning unconstitutional and void, reverse the denial of the rezoning and the CUP and remand the request to the Board of Commissioners for further consideration. The petitioners also ask that they be awarded damages equal to the value that the property has been diminished by the AR zoning.
The plaintiffs allege that commissioners voted to deny the rezoning and CUP based on their “unsubstantiated claim that the project was a ‘truck stop.’” The plaintiffs claim that commissioners should have been able to address their concerns about a “truck stop” by imposing reasonable conditions on the development.
They also claim that the county has a “decades-long pattern, practice and policy” of allowing commercial uses in the general area where development is moving away from single-family uses.
However, the rezoning and CUP requests were strongly opposed by homeowners in eastern Newton County, who cited concerns such as traffic, crime, runoff, and noise and environmental pollution. More than 900 residents signed a petition opposing the development.
The plaintiffs also allege that the imposition of AR zoning on a portion of the 46-acre tract denies any reasonable, viable economic use of the property.
In making the motion to deny the rezoning at the Feb. 16 BOC meeting, District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards said his decision was based on the fact that the property is located in the Brick Store Overlay, which has more stringent regulations designed to guide development.
“A truck stop or travel center … is just not in keeping with what we are trying to create in the educational village-type atmosphere in that area,” said Edwards.
The truck stop property is located near the Newton campus of Georgia State University. A village-type mixed-use development around the college has previously been approved by the county.
According to the developer’s letter of intent, Phase 1 of the project would have included a 24,500-square-foot building with a convenience store and fuel sales for automobiles and semi-trucks, along with Burger King, Dunkin’ Donuts and Subway fast food restaurants. The plan called for 20 multi-product fuel dispensers for autos, eight fueling lanes for semi-trucks, and certified CAT Scales for semis. The convenience store site was designed with 153 parking spaces for automobiles. There would also be 10 parking spaces for RVs, buses and commercial trucks and drive through lanes for the Burger King and Dunkin Donuts. The semi-truck parking lot would have 120 parking spaces.
Phase 2 of the project, listed as future development, would include big box retail space with nine individual tenant spaces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.