CONYERS — On Friday, May 1, Gwinnett, Newton & Rockdale County Health Departments will return to Georgia International Horse Park in Conyers, opening a large appointment-only COVID-19 test site for one day. Limited appointments are still available by calling 770-513-5631 for anyone who thinks they may be ill with COVID-19. Testing is also available, regardless of whether individuals currently have symptoms, to healthcare workers, first responders, and other critical infrastructure workers exposed to COVID-19, or residents of a long-term care facilities or other group residential settings experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19.
A medical provider collects a nasal swab while the individual remains in his or her vehicle. Test results will be available 48-72 hours after the swab is collected. Health Department staff call individuals who receive a positive result; however, all individuals tested can retrieve their test results via the LabCorp patient portal. Instructions are provided before individuals leave the testing location.
To ensure enough test kits are available during the event, the Health Department will only test individuals with a scheduled appointment. Individuals that meet testing criteria should call 770-513-5631 to schedule a time for their appointment. Transportation to and from all testing sites is required.
