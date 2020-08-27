CONYERS - After hearing from numerous citizens about the need to not raise taxes during this year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at a called meeting on Aug. 25 to accept the rollback rate of 18.016 mills and keep the HOST at 70%, both the same as last year.
But Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr. noted that while the BOC heard the citizens "loud and very crystal clear," by using the rollback rate and HOST exemption from last year, the county may be forced to cut services and county employees.
The county had been proposing a millage rate of 18.90 mills and a decrease in the HOST exemption to 60%. While the 18.90 mills is less than the 2019 millage rate of 20.19, with increased assessments in property values, it still would create a 4.19% tax increase.
The vote by the BOC to accept the rollback rate of 18.016 mills means the county will collect the same amount of property tax that it did in 2019.
Rockdale is one of two counties in the state that uses a Homestead Option Sales Tax (HOST) exemption. The county charges a 1% HOST sales tax and uses the revenue from it to reduce the amount of property taxes paid by residents.
Last year the HOST exemption was 70%, which meant taxpayers paid 30% of their total property tax and the rest was covered by HOST. But this year, while the tax digest has increased by 12%, the sales tax collections have not increased by the same amount, and the county proposed reducing the HOST percentage to 60%, which would mean property owners would pay 40% of their total property tax, instead of 30% like last year.
By keeping the HOST at 70%, property owners will again pay 30% of their total property tax.
The difference between the proposed millage rate of 18.90 and HOST of 60%, and the rollback rate of 18.016 mills and HOST of 70% is about $3 million. Rockdale County Finance Director Roselyn Miller said the county has about $30 million in its reserve fund and will need to go into the reserve funds to make up the difference.
During BOC comments following the vote, District 1 Commissioner Sherri Washington said she voted for the rollback rate due to the "unprecedented times" Rockdale County is facing due to COVID-19. She added that this will also give the county more time to educate citizens on why their property taxes have gone up before the tax millage issue rolls around again in 2021.
District 2 Commissioner Dr. Doreen Williams said by having the rollback rate and HOST the same as last year, there will have to be some "give and take" on both sides.
"We're in some really unusual times and people are out of work and having lots of financial issues; but (by doing the rollback rate) that also means that there may be some cutbacks in services or road repairs or some things that might have to be delayed," said Williams. "It does mean to continue with our budget as we have it set for 2020, that we will need to go into our savings to continue at the level where we have been. But I feel like that is totally justified because of the situation that we're in."
Nesbitt agreed that there will need to be some "balance" with the county not taking in any more property tax revenue than it did last year.
"That does mean striking a balance, and we will be cutting services due to this decision," he said. "It will have a profound impact on our workforce, and I think that people need to be clear and understand that from an internal operations standpoint that we're going to have to make some very tough decisions in terms of our workforce, in terms of the service delivery and what services we really have to have in Rockdale County for the citizens of this community. We've already implemented a furlough for a good number of our employees, and we are approaching a time that we're going to have to make some additional cuts. This decision this morning will definitely mean that we will have to consider cutting back the delivery of services and it will have a profound impact on the workforce here in Rockdale County."
All three commissioners reminded citizens that the county is one of three government entities that sets millage rates and receives property taxes. The other two are the city of Conyers, which set its millage rate at 15.284, and the Rockdale County school system, which set its millage rate at 24.60.
