CONYERS — Director Terry Moore of the A.R. “Gus” Barksdale Boys & Girls Club in Conyers recently announced a partnership with Mallory Minor, chair of Rockdale County’s Census Kids' Count Subcommittee, in hosting a Census 2020 Parent Informational Session to encourage parents to count young children in their households.
The session will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 6:30 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club.
“The goal of this event is to ensure young children are counted, to provide an accurate Census 2020 data collection, which will help determine $675 billion in local funding for programs such as food stamps, the nation's School Lunch Program, and the Children’s’ Health Insurance Program,” said Minor.
Common situations where young children aren’t counted include children living in a lower income household, households with young parents or young single mothers and in homes where the child splits time between two homes or stays with a relative such as a grandparent.
For more information, email Terry Moore at tmoore@bgcma.org or Mallory Minor at mminor@eastmuni.com.
For those unable to attend the event at the Boys & Girls Club, Nancy Guinn Memorial Library and Minor will be hosting a similar event on Thursday, Feb. 27 from 6-7 p.m.
Contact the library at 770-388-5040 or www.conyersrockdalelibrary.org for more information.
