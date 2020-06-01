ATLANTA - The Atlanta Regional Commission announced June 1 that the agency has provided $1.9 million in federal pandemic relief funds to expand the number of older adults across metro Atlanta receiving meal deliveries from ARC partner providers. The funding will enable ARC and its partner organizations to provide home-delivered nutrition to approximately 1,500 new clients at risk for food insecurity.
Rockdale County will receive $50,272.72.
The $1.9 million funding allocation represents a 28% increase in federal funds for nutrition services for older adults.
The dollars come from the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, approved by Congress to respond to the economic impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As the federally designated Area Agency on Aging, ARC receives federal funding and partners within Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, and Rockdale counties.
During the coronavirus pandemic, ARC has worked with its partners to help meet the changing vital needs of older and disabled metro Atlanta residents. For example, government flexibility and partnerships between ARC and its providers have enabled meals once offered in a group or “congregate” settings to be delivered to people’s homes.
“We are so appreciative of the unprecedented generosity and new flexibilities being shown by Congress during this difficult time,” said Becky Kurtz, managing director of ARC’s Aging and Independence Services. “In April, the collaboration between ARC and its partners resulted in 85% more people receiving home-delivered meals than during an average month the previous year — and this was before the new federal funding was available for ARC to distribute.”
ARC’s empowerline program provides trained phone and online counselors who continue to help older individuals and their caregivers to get their needs met at empowerline.org and 404-463-3333.
