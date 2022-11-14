An Archer Aviation eVTOL aircraft is shown at a test facility. The aircraft are characterized by the use of multiple electric-powered rotors or fans for lift and propulsion and would be used much like a commercial flying taxi service.
An Archer Aviation eVTOL aircraft is shown at a test facility. The aircraft are characterized by the use of multiple electric-powered rotors or fans for lift and propulsion and would be used much like a commercial flying taxi service.
Special Photo
Archer Aviation plans to manufacture about 650 of its eVTOL aircraft per year in Covington.
COVINGTON — Archer Aviation Inc. has announced plans to construct a state-of-the art electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft manufacturing facility on 96 acres adjacent to Covington Municipal Airport. The company has pledged to invest $118 million over 10 years and create 1,000 jobs manufacturing aircraft designed for urban air mobility.
“After many months of discussion and evaluation, we’re excited to announce Archer’s decision to locate its first manufacturing facility in Covington as we continue to progress towards commercialization,” said Adam Goldstein, Archer’s founder and CEO. “Our goal of creating Urban Air Mobility networks across major cities nationwide requires us to ramp production of our aircraft. This facility represents a huge step toward ensuring we can meet this challenge head-on.”
The Covington City Council, the Newton County Industrial Development Authority and the Newton County Tax Assessors Office approved contracts Monday that pave the way for incentives for the electric aircraft manufacturer to locate in Covington.
Incentives offered to the company include a nine-year tax abatement that decreases incrementally, with the company paying 10% of personal and real property values in year one and 100% in year nine. The company will also receive a $3 million grant from the state of Georgia.
According to the Archer website, the company plans to initially build out a 350,000-square-foot facility capable of producing up to 650 eVTOL aircraft a year. Construction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2024, with initial production slated to begin later that year. The facility will be built so that it can be expanded by an additional 550,000 square feet for an eventual manufacturing capacity of 2,300 aircraft per year.
Hiring is expected to begin in late 2023. The average salary is expected to be $62,000 per year. Individuals interested in opportunities with Archer are encouraged to visit www.archer.com/careers for additional information.
EVTOL aircraft are characterized by the use of multiple electric-powered rotors or fans for lift and propulsion. Based in Santa Clara, Calif., Archer is developing and manufacturing eVTOL aircraft which would operate much like a commercial flying taxi service.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, Urban Air Mobility plans call for a safe and efficient aviation transportation system that will use highly automated aircraft to transport passengers or cargo at lower altitudes within urban and suburban areas that have been designated due to traffic congestion.
“The city of Covington Council members and myself are very excited for Archer Aviation to join our business community,” said Mayor Steve Horton. “The Covington Municipal Airport is one of many points of pride for Covington, and Archer’s presence within our airport plan is another distinction. Covington has always been on the cutting edge for quality jobs and new technology. Archer’s aviation product, soon made in Covington, Georgia, will certainly continue the trend.”
“We could not be more excited for Archer to join our community,” said Lanier Sims, chairman of the Newton County Industrial Development Authority. “Archer fits in perfectly with our current industry mix and will be an incredible asset to the beautiful airport in Covington. The Development Authority is committed to ensuring our workforce is prepared for our community’s future and ready for the outstanding jobs to come from Archer Aviation. We are grateful to Gov. Kemp and the Georgia Department of Economic Development for their leadership and continuation of keeping Georgia the number one state for business.”
Serra Hall, executive director of the Industrial Development Authority, said Archer’s selection of the Covington airport is a testament to the city’s careful planning.
“Through the city’s long-term vision of creating the best municipal airport in Georgia, we are now seeing that idea come to fruition through new innovative companies like Archer Aviation who are breaking barriers in the aviation industry,” said Hall. “The Covington Council should be commended for their attention to detail and long-term planning. Their partnership with the Industrial Development Authority to ensure Covington is on the forefront of technology is top tier.”
The Global Commerce Industrial Projects team represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) on this competitive project in partnership with the Newton County Industrial Development Authority, Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, the Georgia Center of Innovation’s Aerospace industry team, Georgia EMC, Georgia Quick Start and Georgia Tech.
“Technology and innovation continue to drive change across strategic industries, and Archer Aviation is on the forefront of a technological evolution in the aviation industry. Utilizing an innovative, state-of-the art eVTOL aircraft design, the company will look to sustainably tackle mobility issues in our urban centers, and we are thrilled they decided to invest in Georgia,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Our Center of Innovation’s specialized Aerospace team has been uniquely involved in this project, and I am proud of their continued efforts to foster Georgia’s aerospace and defense industries. Congratulations to our partners in Newton County on helping us bring these jobs of the future to Georgia.”
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.