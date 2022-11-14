COVINGTON — Archer Aviation Inc. has announced plans to construct a state-of-the art electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft manufacturing facility on 96 acres adjacent to Covington Municipal Airport. The company has pledged to invest $118 million over 10 years and create 1,000 jobs manufacturing aircraft designed for urban air mobility.

“After many months of discussion and evaluation, we’re excited to announce Archer’s decision to locate its first manufacturing facility in Covington as we continue to progress towards commercialization,” said Adam Goldstein, Archer’s founder and CEO. “Our goal of creating Urban Air Mobility networks across major cities nationwide requires us to ramp production of our aircraft. This facility represents a huge step toward ensuring we can meet this challenge head-on.”

