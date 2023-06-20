Gov. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp meet with Archer Aviation CEO Adam Goldstein, left, and Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, right, at the Paris Air Show Monday. Adam Goldstein is on the left and Carlos Tavares is on the right in the picture with all four of them. Please attribute the photos to Archer Aviation and Stellantis.
Gov. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp meet with Archer Aviation CEO Adam Goldstein, left, and Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, right, at the Paris Air Show Monday. Adam Goldstein is on the left and Carlos Tavares is on the right in the picture with all four of them. Please attribute the photos to Archer Aviation and Stellantis.
Photo courtesy of Archer Aviation and Stellantis
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp aboard an Archer Aviation eVTOL aircraft at the Paris Airshow.
Photo courtesy of Archer Aviation and Stellantis
Archer Aviation CEO Adam Goldstein, right, and Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares are shown the Paris Air Show Monday.
Stellantis, a world leader in auto manufacturing and a mobility provider, announced Monday that it has increased its strategic shareholding in Archer Aviation Inc. The announcement came at the Paris Airshow, where Gov. Brian Kemp was in attendance.
Archer Aviation is designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) for use in urban air mobility networks. Archer is building the world’s first high-volume eVTOL aircraft manufacturing facility on 100 acres adjacent to Covington Municipal Airport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.