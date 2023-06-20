Stellantis, a world leader in auto manufacturing and a mobility provider, announced Monday that it has increased its strategic shareholding in Archer Aviation Inc. The announcement came at the Paris Airshow, where Gov. Brian Kemp was in attendance.

Archer Aviation is designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) for use in urban air mobility networks. Archer is building the world’s first high-volume eVTOL aircraft manufacturing facility on 100 acres adjacent to Covington Municipal Airport.

