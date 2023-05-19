COVINGTON – Six teenagers from Newton, Rockdale and Walton counties are the recipients of the Judge Horace J. Johnson Jr. Beyond the Bar Scholarship.
The Beyond the Bar Foundation awarded the $2,500 scholarships to Nevaeh Ragsdale, Victoria Kirk, MacKenzie Losch, Rico Sheats, Carson Lawler, and Jenny Rodriguez.
“These students have outstanding academics and multiple extracurricular activities,” said Superior Court Judge Cheveda McCamy, the foundation’s president. “We had a committee of veteran lawyers who reviewed the applications, and we were blown away by these students’ essays and commitment to public service.”
The foundation is a collaborative effort between the New Rock Legal Society, Newton County Bar Association, Rockdale County Bar Association and Walton County Bar Association to help students further their education at an accredited college or technical school.
The four bar associations formed the foundation in 2019 as a way for local attorneys to give back to youth in Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties. The scholarship was renamed in honor of Judge Horace J. Johnson, Jr., who passed away in July of 2020. Judge Johnson served as Superior Court judge in the Alcovy Judicial Circuit from 2002 until his death. He was a champion of community service, specifically helping local youth.
Nevaeh Ragsdale is a JROTC cadet captain who is graduating with honors from Social Circle High School. She will be attending Pennsylvania State University in the fall.
Victoria Kirk, a University of North Georgia Statewide Math Tournament winner, will graduate from Absolute Academy Homeschool and continue her education at the Georgia Institute of Technology or Clayton State University.
Mackenzie Losch, a top 10 graduate of Eastside High School, plans on attending the University of Georgia or the University of South Carolina.
Rico Sheats serves on the Walton Youth Advocacy Board and is graduating from Social Circle High School. He will further his education at Kennesaw State University.
Carson Lawler is the 2023 valedictorian and STAR Student of Young Americans Christian Academy and will attend the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Jenny Rodriguez is an honors graduate of Newton High School and NCSS Scholar of the Week. She will go on to Georgia State University.
The recipients were recognized at the Annual Drive, Chip and Putt tournament held at Ashton Hills Golf Club on May 6.
“It was an honor to see the gratitude and surprise of the recipients when we made the announcement. Because of the generous support of the sponsors and participants, we were able to increase their award from $1,500 to $2,500,” said attorney David Boyle, of Crawford and Boyle LLC, who also serves as the foundation’s treasurer.
The Drive, Chip and Putt Tournament is a fundraiser for the scholarship foundation.
To learn more information about the scholarship or to donate, please visit www.johnsonbtb.com.
Recommended for you
Several animals in Newton County are looking for their 'fur-ever' homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of May 19
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.