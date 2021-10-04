Area police agencies to observe Faith and Blue Weekend

The Covington Police Department and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office are inviting the community to help observe National Faith & Blue Weekend, scheduled for Oct. 8 - Oct. 11.
Ten events are planned for the three-day observance, beginning with the blessing of K-9 Units at the Newton County Sheriffs’ Office. The Rev. Edward Beckham from Church of the Good Shepherd Episcopal will officiate at the ceremony set to begin at 10:30 a.m. K-9 officers from surrounding agencies are invited to take part in the ceremony.
Following the K-9 blessing, Sheriff Brown will host a virtual discussion with local police chiefs and local clergy to discuss community policing development. Taking part in the discussion will be Covington Police Chief Stacey Cotton, Porterdale Police Chief Jason Cripps, and Oxford Police Chief Dave Harvey. The meeting will be conducted via Zoom. The meeting ID is 878 3035 7728, and the password is 353089.
On Saturday, Oct. 9 , from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office will host a vaccination drive-through with Piedmont Newton Hospital, CORE Community Organize Relief Efforts, and Greater Love Fellowship Tabernacle at the West Side Precinct. Individuals will have the opportunity to receive their flu and COVID-19 vaccinations on a first-come, first-served basis.
Also at 10 a.m. Saturday, the Porterdale Police Department, Grace Baptist and Faith Tabernacle will host a K-9 presentation at Porter Memorial Gymnasium, 2201 Main St., Porterdale.
Following the K-9 presentation, the Faith & Blue Bikes Show will take place at 11 a.m. at Murray Memorial Church, 4100 North West St., Covington.
More cars and bikes will be on display Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Church at Covington, 11975 Ga. Highway 142, Oxford. There will be a $20 entry fee for all show participants. Awards will be given to the winning bikes and cars. For those interested in entering their car or bike into the show, please contact NCSO Sgt. Jack Redlinger at 678-300-7877.
The observance will continue Sunday, Oct. 10, at 10:30 a.m. with a program on Building Positive Relationships with Law Enforcement at Clear View Ministries Church, 1176 Elm St., Covington.
Later Sunday at 4 p.m., the NCSO has partnered with Bethlehem Baptist Church and Southern Cruisers to host a gathering on the Historic Covington Square, followed by corporate prayer at 5 p.m.
For any questions about this year’s National Faith & Blue Weekend, please contact Deputy Tim Smith at 770-883-0324 or tsmith@newtonsheriffga.org; or Caitlin Jett at 678-544-6289 or cjett@newtonsheriffga.org.
National Faith & Blue Weekend is an extension of the One Congregation One Precinct initiative (OneCOP), a program of MovementForward Inc., which is a bridge-building, solutions-focused human and civil rights organization based in Atlanta. The OneCOP initiative pairs together officers at the beat or precinct level with local houses of worship.
