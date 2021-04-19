COVINGTON - Over the past 10 months, Rotary Clubs in Rotary District 6910 have been devotedly serving food insecure families across North Georgia in response to a broader Feed 10 Million Challenge issued by Rotary Zones 33 and 34 in July of 2020.
Rotary District 6910 District Governor Tina Fischlin set a lofty goal for her clubs to tackle 10% of that larger goal, serving 1 million meals by June 30, 2021. That goal was met on Feb. 5, and now, just three and a half months later, the District has doubled the effort. On Saturday, April 17, members of the Rotary Clubs of Covington, Rockdale and Conyers successfully crossed the 2 millionth meal milestone as they distributed another tractor trailer load of food at the Covington First United Methodist Church Food Ministry.
Rotary Clubs, working in partnership with local food pantries and the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program, are facilitating the delivery of boxes full of fresh produce, dairy and meats to families in need. Rotary Clubs financially sponsor a truck, with the help of matching funds from Rotary District 6910 and The Rotary Foundation and provide logistical and volunteer support to deliver the meals into their communities. The goal is to help families impacted by COVID-19 to be able to put healthy food on the table while they strive to get back on their feet.
“When needs arise Rotarians in District 6910 stand ready to help. Our members have made an immeasurable impact on the lives of so many across our communities during the pandemic,” said District Governor Fischlin. “For 10 and a half months our volunteers have selflessly put themselves on the frontlines to care for families that are struggling to put food on the table. We are proud to serve!”
Thomas Kephart, president of the Covington Rotary Club, echoed this sentiment by saying, “Our members feel extremely fortunate to have the opportunity to participate in such a monumental effort and have been very active to support this cause. The Farmers to Families program has truly met our community’s needs.”
Director of Food Ministry at Covington First United Methodist Church Megan Hulgan said, “At each Farmers to Families food box distribution, we provide food to local nonprofits partners caring for families in need in addition to between 300 and 500 individual families. We have helped many families experiencing food insecurity for the first time due to COVID-19 and its economic ripple effects. We hear over and over from guests that this is the first time they have ever had to rely on a food pantry to make ends meet. We are honored to be able to serve them.”
Rotary District 6910 Feed 10 Million Meal Challenge Champion Randy Redner said, "When we issued the first challenge and then doubled it, we knew it would push us to do great things. District 6910 Rotarians have risen to the occasion. When you think about serving 2 million meals, that’s a lot of needy families helped. Rotarians are people of action. When there is a need, we step in and make things happen. We have impacted the lives of tens of thousands of families, and we don’t intend to stop here. The Rotary Clubs of District 6910 will keep generously serving their neighbors and helping address the issues of food insecurity in their communities as we move from crisis to relief to recovery from the pandemic.”
