COVINGTON— During an afternoon news conference held Thursday, Governor Brian Kemp recommended all public schools close for at least 14 days to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
While there are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Newton County or Rockdale County, in the greater interest of public health, Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey and Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts followed suit, approving district-wide closure starting Monday, March 16.
According to a statement released by Newton County Schools on Friday, "All after school and extra-curricular activities are also cancelled until further notice. This includes both the Alcovy High School and Eastside High School proms. More information about the rescheduling of both proms will be provided to parents at a later date."
At Newton County's Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Fuhrey also confirmed that all field trips in the immediate following weeks will also be suspended or postponed.
"This is nothing we have ever dealt with before," said Fuhrey. "We have not had the scare that you are experiencing across our country, in our state... we are looking at field trips and identifying trips that are within the state and trips that go outside of the state and we also have international field trips and we are putting structures in place to ensure that even on school system sponsored trips we want to make sure our students are safe and their health and well-being is our number one priority."
Furthermore, NCSS will continue to closely monitor and assess the situation to determine when schools should reopen. As additional information and guidance is provided, updates will be shared through School Messenger calls, on the district website and social media accounts.
Rockdale County Schools discussed matters at their monthly work session Thursday night, validating school closures to be held March 16-27.
RCPS will implement Independent Learning with students using their school-issued laptops in grades 3-12. For students in PreK-second grades, at-home assignments will be posted on their school websites.
“As we continue to actively monitor COVID-19 developments, I will always prioritize the safety and well-being of our staff, students, and families," said Oatts, "After careful deliberation, I have determined that specific actions are required to avert potential exposure to COVID-19. I take these actions after extensive consultation with my Executive Cabinet and the public health department.”
All sporting and extra-curricular events are also postponed.
In terms of students who are food dependent, RCPS does have a meal program in place, Be Bright, Eat Right Rockdale, that will be utilized during this time.
The Citizen will provide more information as it is received. Check our website for real-time updates.
