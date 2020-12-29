FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. — A 27 year-old woman from Conyers was found dead along a Fayetteville exit ramp off Interstate 49 on Dec. 26.
The case is being investigated as a homicide, Arkansas State Police said in a news release. According to KATV News in Little Rock, the woman was identified as Shaletian Robin Zetta Larry.
State police responded to a call on Saturday afternoon about a black 2006 BMW 325i sedan, displaying a Georgia license plate, driving recklessly in the southbound lanes of I-49. The car was later seen exiting the highway at the 67A off-ramp, police said.
As state troopers began searching for the car, a witness reported seeing a woman’s body fall from it. The driver then sped away, the witness told police. When officers arrived at the scene, the woman was dead.
Police found what they believe to be the suspect car at a Fayetteville apartment complex on Saturday night. They reportedly have one person in questioning.
According to the release, the manner and cause of the woman’s death still have to be determined by the state medical examiner.
Anyone with any information about the 1-49 incident is asked to contact Arkansas State Police Troop L by calling 1-479-751-6663.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.