Arkansas 1.jpg

Arkansas State Patrol investigators discuss the evidence they found on a Fayetteville exit where a Conyers woman's body was dumped.

 Special Photo

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. — A 27 year-old woman from Conyers  was found dead along a Fayetteville exit ramp off Interstate 49 on Dec. 26.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, Arkansas State Police said in a news release. According to KATV News in Little Rock, the woman was identified as Shaletian Robin Zetta Larry.

State police responded to a call on Saturday afternoon about a black 2006 BMW 325i sedan, displaying a Georgia license plate, driving recklessly in the southbound lanes of I-49. The car was later seen exiting the highway at the 67A off-ramp, police said.

As state troopers began searching for the car, a witness reported seeing a woman’s body fall from it. The driver then sped away, the witness told police. When officers arrived at the scene, the woman was dead.

Police found what they believe to be the suspect car at a Fayetteville apartment complex on Saturday night. They reportedly have one person in questioning.

According to the release, the manner and cause of the woman’s death still have to be determined by the state medical examiner.

Anyone with any information about the 1-49 incident is asked to contact Arkansas State Police Troop L by calling 1-479-751-6663.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Senior Reporter

Born and raised in Decatur, Ga. Graduated from Shorter College in Rome, Ga. in 1979 with B.A. in Communications. Worked in community newspapers for 26 years. Started at Rockdale Citizen/Newton Citizen in January 2016.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.