The Saturday night shooting in Portland, Oregon, that left one woman dead and five people injured started with a confrontation between an armed homeowner and armed protesters, according to a Portland Police Bureau news release issued Sunday.
Officers responded to a shooting call near Northeast 55th Avenue and Hassalo Street in the city's Rose City Park neighborhood around 8 p.m. Saturday and found the woman dead, police said.
"The scene was extremely chaotic, and a number of witnesses were uncooperative with responding officers," the police news release said. "Most people on scene left without talking to police. Detectives believe a large number of people either witnessed what happened or recorded the incident as it unfolded. This is a very complicated incident, and investigators are trying to put this puzzle together without having all the pieces."
The two men and three women who were injured were transported to area hospitals and their status is unknown, police said in a news release Saturday night.
People were gathered in northeast Portland's Normandale Park on Saturday night to protest the killing of Amir Locke, a 22-year-old Black man fatally shot earlier this month by a Minneapolis police officer during the execution of a no-knock warrant, according to CNN affiliate KPTV.
Authorities did not provide any information on the motive or who may have been responsible. Police are asking for the public's help.
