...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON EST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
CONYERS - A Stone Mountain man is facing charges including armed robbery and reckless driving after he allegedly robbed a store in Hunting Creek Plaza on Ga. Highway 20 in Conyers on Dec. 10, then led Conyers Police on a high-speed chase west on Interstate 20. The chase ended when the suspect hit a guardrail while exiting onto Evans Mill Road and surrendered to police.
According to reports, the suspect, identified as Isaiah Muirhead, 22, entered the GNC store at 1820 Highway 20 and asked the clerk for eucalyptus oil. She advised him where it was and told police when she turned around to ring up his purchase, he allegedly held a black handgun up to her face and demanded the money in the cash register. Muirhead exited the store and got into a 2006 silver Honda and headed down Highway 138 toward I-20.
Conyers Police were notified of the armed robbery and given a description of Muirhead and the vehicle he was driving. An officer approached the scene spotted the Honda and began pursuit as the vehicle turned onto the entrance ramp to I-20 west.
Officers reported the driver sped up and changed lanes suddenly without signaling, causing other drivers to stop suddenly to avoid collisions. A Rockdale County Sheriff’s deputy also joined the chase. The pursuing officers recorded the Honda reaching speeds up to 95 mph.
Muirhead exited I-20 at Evans Mill Road and attempted to turn left, but collided with the guard rail and the vehicle came to rest on Evans Mill under the I-20 bridge. Muirhead exited the vehicle as the police pulled up and placed his hands in the air. He followed the officers’ orders and was handcuffed and searched.
A search of the vehicle allegedly found a black jacket in the front passenger floorboard. In the right jacket pocket was a black handgun, and an undisclosed amount of cash was found in the left jacket pocket. Two cell phones were also found in the vehicle.
Muirhead was transported to the Conyers Police Department for questioning, and then to the Rockdale County Jail. He has been charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, reckless driving, and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
I've worked in community newspapers for 30 years, including Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999. Started at Rockdale Citizen/Newton Citizen in January 2016. Started as Senior Reporter at the Jackson Progress-Argus in December 2019.
