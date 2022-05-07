This weekend we celebrate mothers. And I pause to remember my own mother.
My mother taught me a love of reading by reading the Wizard of Oz series and the Chronicles of Narnia to me as we sat on her bed. I would see her reading all the time, whether it was preparing for a Bible study or reading an Ellery Queen or Agatha Christie mystery.
My mother imparted a love for God to our family. She led Bible studies and prayer groups at our church. She prayed with the pastor before each Sunday service. She would pray with each of us as children and talk about her personal relationship with Jesus, speaking of prayer as conversation and of the Holy Spirit as an active, moving, encouraging presence in her life.
As I grew older, she encouraged me to follow the nudges and pushes that God placed within my life, whether that nudge was toward working with homeless youth for a year or my eventual call to pastoral ministry. And she shared with every one of us children her poetry and prayers that she had written over the years.
Because of her openness and faith, it was painful to watch her decline in the last decade of her life. I remember when our family had visited how our then 4-year-old son asked his grandmother about her favorite Bible verse. My mother — who loved Scripture and had taught Scripture for years — could not think of one verse. That scene left me scared and heartbroken for what was happening to my mother. Several years later, I visited her in a nursing home. As I left, I sat in my car and bawled, screaming out, “I want my mommy!” I longed for and missed the woman who had raised me.
Yet, her faith remained. Two weeks before she died, her sister visited her and asked her how she was doing. Though she hadn’t been able to feed herself for the last two-and-a-half years and though her memory was spotty at best, she responded to my aunt, “How could I not be good? I have a wonderful family, and I have Jesus. How could I not be good?”
My mother died nearly 10 years ago. Her love and her faith helped shape me into the person that I am today. I see my mother in me in my love of reading, in my love of Scripture, in my calling as a pastor.
We celebrate Mother’s Day this weekend, both the mothers who are with us and the mothers who have passed from this life. Some of us will laugh and celebrate with our mothers or celebrate with those we know are mothers. Some of us will grieve as we remember our mothers who have died. Some of us will struggle as this weekend reminds us of the mothers we could not be. And some of us will ache for the mothers we wish we had.
On this weekend, we remind ourselves that our mothers give us a glimpse into what the love of God is all about: “As a mother comforts her child, so I will comfort you.” (Isaiah 66:13) Jesus describes himself as one who “desired to gather your children together as a hen gathers her brood under her wings.” (Luke 13:34) We are called to picture our relationship with God as “like a weaned child with its mother; my soul is like the weaned child that is with me.” (Psalm 131:2) And even if we did not receive that love from our own mothers, we remind ourselves that God’s love can be there for us in ways far beyond our experience: “Can a woman forget her nursing child, or show no compassion for the child of her womb? Even these may forget, yet I will not forget you.” (Isaiah 49:15)
So, on this Mother’s Day, I will smile as I celebrate the love my wife shows to our two sons. I will ache as I remember and thank God again for the glimpse of grace my mother showed me. And I will pray that all of us might know that grace whether through our own mothers or simply an experience of God’s very self.
