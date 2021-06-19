It has been eight years, but I still miss my father.
Every year I come back to memories of my father on this coming weekend, thanking God for the ways that he helped shape me to be the man and father that I am.
I do this especially because I get disheartened at how Father’s Day is often treated. On Mother’s Day, we celebrate and praise our mothers – as well we should. Yet, on Father’s Day, we often use this celebration to tell fathers how to act, rather than celebrating them for who they are.
So, whenever I come to this day, I lift up my father and other fathers, celebrate them, and thank God for their presence and influence.
That doesn’t mean we cannot share a laugh at their quirks. After all, I know that my son does that and will do that with me.
So I remember how my dad would tell the same jokes over and over and how I would smile and laugh each time he told them as if I hadn’t heard them before. The problem is that he told them so many times that I can no longer remember them.
So I remember how I knew that my dad was off his diet when he would ask if I wanted to go to McDonald’s for a milkshake. When I would remind him that he was on a diet, he would say, “We don’t have to tell your mom about this.”
But I also remember being with my dad after my mother’s death. I was going through a difficult time at work at the same time. As I prepared to leave for home, he held on to me and prayed for me. It was a gesture that my mother would have done, and I left fighting the tears that would soon flow.
I think about my assistant pastor Nyahaley who lost her father a week ago. Her father made it clear that he must never be referred to as the “late John Labor,” because he was never late for anything.
She also shared that in her last phone call to him that she was able to pray for him from across an ocean and how a calm seemed to dwell upon him as she lifted him up to God’s care.
And I think about another father who died this past year.
Early on, Dick Hoyt noticed how happy and excited his son Rick would become when he pushed him as he ran. Rick has cerebral palsy, cannot speak, and is in a wheelchair. They ran their first 5-mile race together when Rick was in high school. From there, Dick ran with Rick in hundreds of marathons and triathlons.
Though Rick cannot speak, he uses a custom-designed computer to communicate. After that first 5-mile race, Rick sent his father this message: “Dad, when we were running, it felt like I wasn’t disabled anymore!”
And through all of the jokes they tell, the quirks that make them who they are, the qualities that shape us as children to be more than we are, Rick Hoyt’s statement sums up what fathers at best help us all to do: they help us to not feel held back anymore. They help us to be more than we are, to become all that God intended us to be.
So on this Father’s Day, celebrate your fathers if they are here. Remember them if they are not. And strive to be the best parent figure you can be to all lives you touch.
