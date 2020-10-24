This weekend we Lutherans will celebrate Reformation Sunday, the “birthday” of all churches that fall under the Protestant umbrella. Specifically, we remember the actions of Martin Luther on Oct. 31, 1517, when he protested the practices of the Roman Catholic Church of his day. What began as a protest movement became a break within the church, with divisions that last down to the present day.
Over 500 years ago, a young monk named Martin Luther plagued and tortured himself with the question about how he could be set right before God. It was not until he encountered Jesus through his reading of Scripture that he encountered God’s grace in its fullness. Martin Luther was transformed in this encounter. There was nothing that he could do to set himself right before God. That only happens through God’s love and God’s grace alone, a love and grace shown in the life, death and resurrection of Jesus.
As Luther experienced God’s grace, he then observed how we get in the way of God’s grace. We keep on erecting roadblocks that prevent our entry into the riches of that love and grace. Specifically, Luther saw that obstruction in the practice of indulgences, the appeal to the people to pay money to set free their spirits or the spirits of their loved ones from purgatory. If entry to God is by grace alone, Luther declared, no amount of money was going to help.
Luther posted his protest, his 95 Theses – or arguments – on the chapel door to reform and change the practice so that the church would be acting according to God’s grace.
Thus, in the spirit of the Reformation, we continue to ask ourselves if we are in line with God’s grace or not. Are our practices and words and actions opening the door to others so that they may experience God’s grace? Or are we preventing them from that fullness? How do we obstruct others from God’s love now? How are we called to reform ourselves?
If we are laying rules and stipulations for people to “be Christian” – whether that be party affiliation or political stances – and not proclaiming God’s love for all, then we are obstructing others from God’s grace.
If we say that God’s love excludes others – whether they be LGBT, Muslim, Jewish, Hindu, Buddhist, refugee, immigrant, non-American – then we have not realized the depths of God’s love and we are obstructing others from God’s grace.
When we as churches turn in on ourselves and seek only to survive rather than being God’s light and presence for our community and our world, then we are obstructing others from God’s grace.
The Reformation is never over. We always and everywhere ask whether we have experienced God’s love and whether our lives are allowing others to experience that love as well.
These last seven months have been a challenging time as we continue to learn what it means to be the church in the midst of this pandemic. But perhaps in light of the Reformation, we can ask how God is teaching us and shaping us through these circumstances.
As we have not had a building in which to worship, God has shown us that the church is not the building. Rather, the church is the gathered people of God, whether in-person or virtual, learning and practicing what it means to live out the grace of God.
As we have had to limit our singing in worship, God has shown us that worship is not a matter of the voice. Rather, worship is a matter of the heart.
As we have had to limit our physical contact with one another, God has shown us that we can show we care through smiling eyes, bumping elbows, sending notes and making phone calls.
As we have had to wear masks and practice social distancing, God has shown us that we are called to live each day through a love and care for each other. And that love and care can be shown in the most practical ways.
COVID-19 – perhaps more than any phenomenon in my lifetime – has shown us that nothing can ever be taken for granted. The world can change in a moment. And if our world can change so quickly, then the church must change as well. When we continue to discern what that change might mean, we will continue to live in the spirit of Martin Luther and the Reformation, living from the love of God in Jesus.
