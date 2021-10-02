ARMSTRONG-REINER: Are you a stumbling-block in the way of the Spirit?

No one takes the Bible literally. No one.
This past Sunday my church heard the passage from Mark 9: “If your hand causes you to stumble, cut it off; it is better for you to enter life maimed than to have two hands and to go to hell, to the unquenchable fire. And if your foot causes you to stumble, cut it off; it is better for you to enter life lame than to have two feet and to be thrown into hell. And if your eye causes you to stumble, tear it out; it is better for you to enter the kingdom of God with one eye than to have two eyes and to be thrown into hell” (Mark 9:43-47)
And if we were taking that literally, I would have been preaching to a handless, footless, blind congregation!
And as soon as you say, “Well, Jesus was using exaggeration” or “Jesus was being metaphorical,” then you are no longer taking the Bible literally.
The problem is that people pick and choose when they take the Bible literally, and most of the time we do so when we want to reinforce our judgments and prejudices.
The most important question we can ask as we read Scripture is simply, “What did this mean?” And only when we ask that question in the context of its time and writing can we ever hope to ask ourselves what a passage might mean now.
So what did Jesus mean?
Jesus says these words to his disciples, right after they try to stop someone who was not a follower from using the name of Jesus to bring about healing. Jesus responds first by saying, “Whoever is not against us is for us.” (Mark 9:40) But he then continues with his harsh words: “If any of you put a stumbling-block before one of these little ones who believe in me, it would be better for you if a great millstone were hung around your neck and you were thrown into the sea.” (Mark 9:42) In other words, Jesus condemns any time that we hinder someone from following in the way of Jesus. His words about hands, feet, and eyes are emphasizing how we are not to get in the way of where the Spirit is at work in the lives of others.
So what does this passage mean now?
It means that we get in the way of the Spirit when we place barriers to believing and following in the way of Jesus.
It means that we get in the way of the Spirit when we judge people by their race, orientation, gender identity, nationality or religion.
It means that we get in the way of the Spirit when we do not act for the common good of all people – and, yes, that means getting vaccinated and wearing a mask! We get in the way of the Spirit when we act as if our personal sense of freedom hinders a goal for public health.
We get in the way of the Spirit when we are not working for social justice. We get in the way of the Spirit when we ignore the cries of the homeless or the immigrant or the refugee. We get in the way of the Spirit when we as a church are not joining in the cries for “Black Lives Matter” or “Me Too.”
And when we get in the way of the Spirit, the anger and the frustration of Jesus with his disciples becomes an anger and frustration with us.
If we see the Spirit of God at work – even when and especially when the Spirit works in ways we do not expect or want – either join in and participate or get out of the way. Otherwise, the millstone might be fitted for us.
