What sort of people are we going to be?
In Luke 15, Jesus tells the story of a man who has two sons. The younger one asks for his share of the inheritance and proceeds to leave, go to a far country, squander all he had, and then is left in desperation when a famine hits.
In shame, he returns to his father’s house, willing to be accepted as a slave instead of son.
As soon as his father sees him, he rushes out to welcome him, embrace him, throw a feast for him. The older son, upon hearing of his brother’s return and his father’s response, goes out, resentful.
When the father goes out and hears the resentment, the father’s words are left unanswered: “Son, you are always with me, and all that is mine is yours. But we had to celebrate and rejoice, because this brother of yours was dead and has come to life; he was lost and has been found.” (Luke 15:36-37)
Often the church has used this parable to remind us that we always have a chance to turn back to God. When we come to God, God always welcomes us with open arms.
And all this is true …
… except that Jesus did not speak this parable to the prodigal sons of the world.
At the beginning of Luke 15, we hear, “Now all the tax-collectors and sinners were coming near to listen to him. And the Pharisees and the scribes were grumbling and saying, ‘This fellow welcomes sinners and eats with them.’” (Luke 15:1-2)
Jesus tells this parable and others in response to those who were grumbling. In other words, he tells this parable to the older brothers of the world. He tells the parable to us.
Whenever we are tempted to distinguish ourselves from others, somehow making ourselves superior or more righteous than others, we hear the words of the father to us. Whenever we think that anyone is beneath our respect or our time or our welcome, we hear the words of the father to us.
By telling the story of the younger brother, Jesus invites us to hear his story, listen to his struggle, to be in relationship. By telling the story of the younger brother, Jesus invites us to see others not through the lens of self-righteousness but through the lens of God’s righteousness, not through our eyes but through God’s eyes, not with the attitude of the older brother but with the attitude of the father.
And the father is the last character we need to re-examine. Usually, we simply assume that the father is God, and so we place his response as beyond anything that we could do or accomplish.
But what if Jesus tells the story of the father to offer us an alternative way to be? What if Jesus speaks about the father so that we know that we older brothers do not have to remain resentful?
Whenever change affects the church, whenever we encounter new people or when groups we have previously rejected or despised or judged come into our midst, we have a choice. We can be like the older brother and sulk on the outside, resentful at the change, bitter at the new reality. Or we can be like the father, open our arms, and welcome and rejoice that what was broken is now made whole, what has been lost is now found.
At the end of the story, we do not know how the older brother responds. The father’s response is left unanswered. We do not know, because the only ones who can respond are the ones who hear the story.
The only ones who can respond are us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.