Jesus comes to us as common and ordinary.
What sign leads the shepherds to find the baby Jesus? If you look for a star, you will not find it. The star is the sign in Matthew’s story, leading wise men from the East to find Jesus in a house — not a manger!
So what sign leads the shepherds to find the baby Jesus? Here the words of Gabriel once again: “This will be a sign for you: you will find a child wrapped in bands of cloth and lying in a manger.” (Luke 2:12) Go look in a feeding stall. Find a baby there. That is where you will find him.
Jesus comes to us as common and ordinary. Not in some palace or mansion. Not among the rich and powerful. Not even with special birth clothes or laying in a comfortable bed. There he lies, a baby born the usual way. There he lies, wailing to be fed. There he lies, clothed in whatever rags are handy. He looks … like us. He acts … like us.
Jesus comes to us as one unexpected and unknown. Hardly anyone knew that Jesus had come. A few itinerant shepherds stopped by and spoke of visions of heavenly armies. Yet, if anyone else had seen the scene, they likely ignored it and walked away, seeing only another homeless family, another immigrant couple. Yet, there he lies, not as one victorious but as one desperately weak. Not as a popular hero, but as a forgotten, ignored homeless child.
Martin Luther puts it this way: “God sends, as it were, an earthworm lying in weakness, helpless without his mother, and he suffers him to be nailed to a cross.”
Luther continues: “God is amazing. The Babe is in a manger, not worthy of a cradle or a diaper, and yet he is called Savior and Lord. The angels sing about him, and the shepherds hear and come and honor him whom no maid serves as he lies with an ox and an ass. If I had come to Bethlehem and seen it, I would have said: ‘This does not make senses. Can this be the Messiah? This is sheer nonsense.’ I would not have let myself be found inside the stable.”
On this Christmas, let us be open to the common, ordinary ways that Jesus is born among us. Let us be open to the unexpected, unknown ways that God comes to us. May we find the face of God, the presence of Jesus, in the forgotten and ignored, in the poor and the homeless, in the stranger and the foreigner, in ones that do not look like us, act like us, or even believe like us.
May we see the birth of Jesus within us and among us.
“God, help me to not let the celebration of Christmas hinder my seeing the birth of Jesus within me and around me. Help me to see you in the forgotten and neglected. Help me to see you in the common and ordinary. Help me to see you in me. In Jesus’ name. Amen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.