Being Christian is not about being nice. Indeed, often being nice gets in the way of being Christian.
Do not hear me give you an excuse for being rude or insulting. Paul tells us in Romans, “Love one another with mutual affection; outdo one another in showing honor.” (Romans 12:10) And to the Philippians he says, “whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is pleasing, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence and if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things.” (Philippians 4:8)
But let us stop being “nice.” We often are destroyed by a culture of “nice-ness.” Certainly, we are called to be kind and caring to one another. Kindness is a fruit of the Spirit. “Nice-ness” is not.
What do I mean? Being nice is when we avoid saying the difficult things. Being nice is when we will not tell someone directly that they have hurt us by their words or their actions. Being nice is when we would rather tell somebody else about our personal conflicts rather than the person involved. Being nice is when we assume that the other person should know what they have done or not done to us.
Being nice is not being Christian.
Jesus tells us that if another sins against us, “go and point out the fault when the two of you are alone. If the member listens to you, you have regained that one.” (Matthew 18:15) Only if that doesn’t work should we have somebody else involved. And only when going with one or two others to the person involved does not work should the whole community get involved.
I had someone tell me that it is not human nature to go and talk to someone directly. Perhaps they are right. Yet, Jesus says that it is Christ-like behavior, and isn’t that what and who we are called to emulate?
I had someone else tell me that they would not be direct with someone because they “respected” them. But is it respectful to be nice to someone, while bad-mouthing them or speaking about their faults to others?
Besides, it is immature human behavior to not talk to someone directly. Maturity in faith and emotional behavior means that we take responsibility and have the difficult conversations, and we have them with the person involved.
Will the situation get resolved if we face it directly? Not necessarily. But it will not get resolved if we avoid the conversation. Reconciliation can only happen when the two parties get together and when the hurt or wrongdoing is shared and when the opportunity is provided for forgiveness to happen.
After outlining the process by which we are to approach the person who has done us wrong, Jesus makes an incredible promise: “For where two or three are gathered in my name, I am there among them.” (Matthew 18:20) For too long, we have used that verse to comfort us when few show up for Sunday worship. But that is not what Jesus is talking about! Jesus speaks here about two or three gathering together to seek reconciliation and forgiveness. Jesus says here that whenever two or three gather together and seek healing for the wrongs and hurts done to one another, there Jesus is in the midst of them.
And these words are not just about our personal relationships. In light of the shootings of African-American young men over the last few months, I became involved in a series of open conversations on race and justice with two other pastors, both African American. I did so because of what Jesus says in Matthew 18: because we need to have open, direct and honest conversations with one another if we hope that healing will occur. These conversations are a living out of two or three gathering together to bridge our divide and understand one another, with the promise that Jesus will be there.
I want to be where Jesus is. So if Jesus is in the midst of healing and forgiveness and reconciliation, then I want to participate in relationships and communities that long for such healing and forgiveness and reconciliation.
But it will start when I stop being nice.
