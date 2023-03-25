“What will you do every day to think about issues of race?”
My friend George challenged me as we met. Then he added his reason:
“Because I don’t have a choice. Society forces that question on me every single day.”
Too many times I have heard people say, “I do not see color.” And when they mean that they try to see each person as an individual, I can appreciate what they are trying to say.
Yet, when one says, “I do not see color” — when one says that they see each person as an individual and not as a race — they take away and deny part of what makes each person an individual. “Not seeing color” denies a person’s heritage, culture and history.
“Not seeing color” refuses to see that we continue to live in a society where the color of one’s skin still defines income inequalities and perceptions of police authority. “Not seeing color” refuses to see how an increasing number of state governments are seeking to change educational practices so that we do not learn our full history as a people.
“Not seeing color” blinds us to history. “Not seeing color” blinds us to the people that originally lived on this land, peoples and nations that we slaughtered and separated into reservations and drove them along a trail of tears thousands of miles from their home. “Not seeing color” blinds us to the enslavement of people that worked this land, a legacy that persists to this day. “Not seeing color” blinds us to the lynchings that would happen decades after the Civil War, to the Jim Crow laws that kept people of color separate and without rights until the 1950s and 1960s, and to the continued attempts to whitewash our history as if none of this existed.
George is my age, a fellow pastor, and he still gets nervous when he sees a patrol car and sweats in fear when he is pulled over as he drives home at night from a pastoral call.
Paul proclaims a bold vision to the Galatian churches when he said, “There is no longer Jew or Greek, there is no longer slave or free, there is no longer male and female; for all of you are one in Christ Jesus.” (Galatians 3:28) Paul declared to the Ephesian church, “For [Christ] is our peace; in his flesh he has made both groups into one and has broken down the dividing wall, that is, the hostility between us.” (Ephesians 2:14) But that dividing wall can only come down, that vision can only be realized, when we admit and confess to the continued systemic racism that afflicts us, when we see the part that we play to perpetuate that system, and when we all together work actively as anti-racists to dismantle the racism that infects us.
Paul declares to the Corinthians, “If one member suffers, all suffer together with it; if one member is honored, all rejoice together with it.” (1 Corinthians 12:26) We will live out this vision of the Kingdom of God when we build relationships across our divisions, when we listen to one another’s stories, when we hear one another’s experiences. We will live out this vision when we call out one another when the racist word is said, when the racist attitude is shown. We will live out this vision when we are open to correction ourselves, when we do not become defensive, and when we prayerfully reflect on how our words, attitudes and actions can change.
We will live out this vision of the Kingdom of God when we START seeing color and when we celebrate color, celebrate our differences, celebrate our cultures and heritages. After all, no one wants a grey rainbow. The rainbow we desire is one full of color and light as it shows forth the promise of the God who calls us and loves us all.
So, what will you do to think every day about issues of race?
