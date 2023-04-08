Alleluia! Christ is Risen!
Christ is Risen Indeed! Alleluia!
This Sunday we begin the celebration of Easter, of God raising Jesus from the dead. We “unbury” our Alleluias and let our praise for God’s wonderful work sound forth.
And as we do so, let us remember that what we proclaim in the resurrection is about something more than the resuscitation of a body. What we proclaim in Easter is not about some sort of “evidence that demands a verdict.” Rather the proclamation of Easter is a matter of faith. The promise of Easter is about an inner reality that calls us to believe and trust in the God who raised Jesus.
When we proclaim, “Christ is Risen!” we proclaim that sin does not have the last word. When we are overwhelmed by the addictive behaviors that afflict us, we remind ourselves of this victory. In the cross of Jesus our old self — bound by sin and habit — has been put to death, so that we are raised with Jesus into a new life of love and service. As Paul writes to the Galatians, “I have been crucified with Christ; and it is no longer I who live, but it is Christ who lives in me. And the life I now by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me.” (Galatians 2:19-20)
Sin does not have the last word. God’s grace and forgiveness does!
When we proclaim, “Christ is Risen!” we proclaim that injustice does not have the last word. When we despair at the gun violence that claims more innocent lives, when we see the poison of racism and homophobia that still seek to clutch at power through educational or immigration policies, we remind ourselves that in Christ we have a promise that we can live by. The powers of the world inflicted upon Jesus the most cruel and inhumane death known for a political criminal, so that when God raised Jesus from the dead, God confirms Jesus as the one “anointed to bring good news to the poor … sent … to proclaim release to the captives … to let the oppressed go free.” (Luke 4:18)
Injustice doe not have the last word. God’s justice and peace does!
When we proclaim, “Christ is Risen!” we proclaim that death does not have the last word. When we grieve at the death or illness of a loved one, when a tragedy like a tornado in Mississippi claims the lives of over 20, we remember that hope and life is found in the Easter promise. The tomb could not contain Jesus. The powers of death have been broken. As Paul declares to the Corinthians: “Death has been swallowed up in victory. Where, O death, is your victory? Where, O death, is your sting? … But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.” (1 Corinthians 15:54-55, 57)
Death does not have the last word. God’s life in a “love that comes from eternity and leads toward eternity” (Bonhoeffer) does!
So, let us lift up our Alleluias! Let us raise our voice in praise to our God! And then let us live in and by the grace and justice and life that this Easter declares!
Alleluia! Christ is Risen!
Christ is Risen Indeed! Alleluia!
