We have had a study group that has been reflecting on the words of Martin Luther King Jr. Over the last two weeks we have been listening to portions of his “Letter from a Birmingham Jail.” It was written to white clergy in Alabama who expressed concern to him that he was pushing for change too fast, that he shouldn’t be opposing laws banning demonstrations, that he needed to let time take its course for racial equality.
Expressing his frustration he concludes “that the Negro’s great stumbling block in his stride toward freedom is not the White Citizen’s Counciler or the Ku Klux Klanner, but the white moderate, who is more devoted to ‘order’ than to justice; who prefers a negative peace which is the absence of tension to a positive peace which is the presence of justice.” I wonder sometimes if we have come all that far from these words of 58 years ago.
And I wonder if we are all that different from the clash between Jesus and the Pharisees.
The Pharisees were the local religious leaders. They were concerned with everyday matters of faith and how the people lived out their faith in God. We usually hear about they are appalled at Jesus for not practicing the letter of the law. When the disciples pluck grain on the Sabbath, they question Jesus. Jesus responds by saying that God desires “mercy and not sacrifice.” (Matthew 12:7) As they wait and see what Jesus will do about a man with a withered hand who comes to the synagogue on the sabbath, Jesus heals him after declaring, “So it is lawful to do good on the sabbath.” (Matthew 12:12)
Jesus opposes the legalism of the Pharisees, condemning them by saying, “Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For you tithe mint, dill, and cumin, and have neglected the weightier matters of the law: justice and mercy and faith …. You blind guides! You strain out a gnat but swallow a camel!” (Matthew 23:23-24) Jesus proclaims that the matters of love and justice always outweigh a blind adherence to a set of rules.
No wonder the Pharisees sought to arrest Jesus and destroy him! Jesus threatened their authority and their power. Jesus brought into question the whole system by which they survived, their whole system of privilege.
We have become the Pharisees. When Jesus condemns their actions, we can understand that Jesus condemns our own blind adherence to rules and our neglect of faith and love and justice.
When we become more concerned about condemning someone for their morality rather than worry about our own lives of faith, we can hear Jesus say, “Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites!”
When we become more concerned about whether a woman ends a life before birth rather than making sure that the child will be able to thrive after birth, we can hear Jesus say, “Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites!”
When we become more concerned with a football player kneeling for the National Anthem rather than the lives of too many African-Americans lost to shootings by authorities, we can hear Jesus say, “Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites!”
Jesus puts it this way: “Do not judge, and you will not be judged; do not condemn, and you will not be condemned. Forgive, and you will be forgiven; give, and it will be given to you.” (Luke 6:37-38)
Martin Luther King Jr. said further in his “Letter from a Birmingham Jail”: “So the question is not whether we will be extremists, but what kind of extremists we will be. Will we be extremists for hate or for love? Will we be extremists for the preservation of injustice or for the extension of justice? … Jesus Christ was an extremist for love, truth and goodness …. Perhaps the South, the nation and the world are in dire need of creative extremists.”
So, what will we be known for?
Will we be known for our judgment … or for our love?
Will we be known for our condemnation … or for our reconciliation and forgiveness?
Will we be known for how we exclude others … or for our stands for justice as we include all people?
Remember that any time that we draw a line to keep others out, Jesus will likely be on the other side.
I want to be found with Jesus.
