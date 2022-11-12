As I sit and write this, Election Day is happening. As you read this, we will already have results. Some of us will be rejoicing. Some of us will be despondent. Most of us will have mixed feelings. And if the polls are anywhere near correct, we all may be sighing as we face a runoff in a few weeks.

And as I sit and write this, I am increasingly concerned about the bitter divide and division we are going through as a church and as a nation. It has gotten to the point where we cannot talk about our differences without condemning those who disagree with us.

The Rev. David Armstrong-Reiner is pastor at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2375 Ga. Highway 20 in Conyers. Contact him at pastor.david@conyerselc.org.

