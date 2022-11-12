As I sit and write this, Election Day is happening. As you read this, we will already have results. Some of us will be rejoicing. Some of us will be despondent. Most of us will have mixed feelings. And if the polls are anywhere near correct, we all may be sighing as we face a runoff in a few weeks.
And as I sit and write this, I am increasingly concerned about the bitter divide and division we are going through as a church and as a nation. It has gotten to the point where we cannot talk about our differences without condemning those who disagree with us.
I get even more disturbed when we within the church question whether one is truly “Christian” based on their political beliefs. I can feel my tension rise when I hear political ads questioning another candidate’s religious beliefs. I can feel my anger boil when I hear or read pastors equating certain political agendas with Christian belief.
So let us be perfectly clear:
God is not a Republican.
God is not a Democrat.
What holds us together as followers of Jesus is our belief that God came to us in Jesus and showed that wonderful love and forgiveness through the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus. Anything else that would divide us further is not of God and not of Jesus.
When Paul wrote to the Galatians, he wrote to a church that sought to divide people by right belief, doing the right rituals, saying the right thing. But Paul said that whenever we try to add any requirement to God’s grace, then we negate the meaning of grace. Rather, we are called to see our unity in Jesus: “There is no longer Jew or Greek, there is no longer slave or free, there is no longer male and female [and we can also add, “no longer Republican or Democrat”]; for all of you are one in Christ Jesus.” (Galatians 3:28)
The Galatians tried to divide “true” believers by the practice of circumcision. But what Paul said about that applies equally to the political agendas that we use: “For in Christ Jesus neither circumcision nor uncircumcision counts for anything; the only thing that counts is faith working through love.” (Galatians 5:6)
So does our faith have nothing to say about how we vote? Absolutely not!
When I look at Scripture, I hear the prophet Micah: “He has told you, O mortal, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?” (Micah 6:8) In other words, vote for justice. Vote for kindness. And, above all, vote with humility, knowing that how God calls you may well be different than how God calls me.
I hear how Jesus speak about how the division of the nations will happen at the end: “Truly I tell you, just as you did it to one of the least of these who are members of my family, you did it to me.” (Matthew 25:40) So, when I vote, how will my vote affect the least of these? Will it feed the hungry? Clothe the naked? Give comfort to the sick or those in prison? And if it will not, how can I say that I stand with Jesus?
So, as you will read this with more knowledge about election results than I who write this, remember that the God who called you is the same God that called someone of the opposite political party. And we need both if this country and this world is going to work.
For inspiration, look at the birds that fly above you. They each have a left wing and a right wing, and both wings need to work together if that bird is going to fly. And it will take both our political parties working together as well, so that our own country can fly.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.