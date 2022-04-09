What does the death of Jesus mean?
Usually, when we talk about the crucifixion of Jesus, we speak about how the death of Jesus means the forgiveness of our sins. But what does that mean? Why would Jesus dying bring about our forgiveness?
Scripture also struggles with this question.
Some of the early followers of Jesus understood the death according to a Jewish understanding of sacrifice. In first-century Judaism, if one sinned, you offered a sacrifice. If you read the first part of Leviticus, you will see detailed instructions about how the priest performed such sacrifices. For the writer of Hebrews, Jesus became both high priest and sacrifice, so that in his ultimate sacrifice, forgiveness was made available for all.
Such an explanation worked for first-century Jews. But it does not work for 21st-century Christians. Such an explanation raises more questions than answers. What sort of God demands sacrifices? What sort of God would require the death of his son to fulfill such a bizarre and grotesque demand?
What makes matters worse is that many churches treat this as the only explanation of Jesus’ death. Such a position is called “substitutionary atonement,” and many churches treat it as a requirement for correct Christian belief.
Such a requirement ignores the major questions of faith it raises. It also ignores that Scripture presents several explanations for the meaning of the crucifixion of Jesus.
In 1 Corinthians 15, Paul speaks of how the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus show that Jesus overcomes the last enemy of death. So, the death and resurrection of Jesus show that death has no power over us. Life eternal is promised for all.
In Romans 6, Paul understands our baptism through the lens of crucifixion and resurrection. In our baptism, our old self dies with Christ, so that we are raised together in new life with the resurrection. In Galatians 2:19-20, he puts it this way, “I have been crucified with Christ; and it is no longer I who live, but it is Christ who lives in me. And the life I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me.” So, the death of Jesus means a dying to the old self.
In John 12, Jesus compares his coming death to planting a seed in the ground. As the seed “dies” and gives of itself and so grows much fruit, so by dying, Jesus himself will produce fruit and new life with us. So, the death of Jesus is the planting of a seed that produces new life and much fruit.
Many have understood the death of Jesus through the lens of the Suffering Servant passage in Isaiah 50, in which we hear, “I gave my back to those who struck me, and my cheeks to those who pulled out the beard; I did not hide my face from insult and spitting.” (Isaiah 50:6) In this understanding, the suffering and death of Jesus show that Jesus knows and has taken on all of our suffering. There is no suffering, no death, that we go through that Jesus has not undergone himself. So, the death of Jesus means that Jesus identifies with our suffering and our death and so promises the presence of God with us always.
Another way to think about the death of Jesus is to consider what it means that he was subjected to crucifixion, the cruelest form of Roman political punishment. In this understanding, the death of Jesus means that the non-violent way of peace claims ultimate victory over every form of injustice and oppression. Death does not win. Hate does not win. Life wins. Justice wins. Love wins.
So, you see, I have been thinking about what the death of Jesus means …
… because it means more than one thing. Yes, this death promises forgiveness. But it also promises life after death and life over death. This death promises that we are not defined by our old habits and our old self. This death promises that Jesus goes with us no matter what we suffer. This death promises that love and justice and peace will have the last word.
And my prayer is that we will dwell with the full, incomprehensible meaning of the death of Jesus in this coming Holy Week. Amen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.