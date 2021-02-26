We are fascinated by the story of Noah and the ark. We tell the story to our toddlers through any number of picture books. We decorate our children’s nurseries with its pictures. We put Noah’s Ark Christmas ornaments on the tree.
I find it odd that we have turned this account into some sweet fairy tale. After all, the story recounts the destruction of the entire earth through a flood – except, of course, for Noah, his family and his menagerie.
Then again, I also am puzzled why some churches go to such great lengths about “proving” this story right. I remember books and movies about looking for Noah’s Ark. And, of course, some may know about the museum in Kentucky – built like an ark – to “prove” this and other parts of the Genesis account.
But let us be clear: the story of Noah was never intended as a historical account. Indeed, the narrative includes conflicting details. Was Noah commanded to take one pair of all animals (Genesis 6:19-20) or seven pairs of clean animals and one pair of unclean animals (Genesis 7:2-3)? These conflicting details are laid side by side to undermine those who would seek to make this into a factual account.
Rather, the writers of Genesis relate this story to convey deep truths about God and faith. Through such vivid imagery, we can imagine how God holds us through the storms in our life as God carried Noah. This imagery took on special importance for the Israelites centuries later taken into exile in Babylon. They needed the word spoken to them that God would carry them through the destruction of their nation. They needed the word that God would bring them hope and new life. 1 Peter 3 considers this story as symbolic of our baptism: the waters that carry us into new life.
Yet, in all my years of hearing and preaching this story, I have not ever thought about the significance of the sign that God gives to Noah and his family (Genesis 9:12-13).
We are so used to thinking about the rainbow as the sign of God’s promise that we have failed to see that the text does not say “rainbow.” God said that a “bow” has been set in the clouds, a word used 73 times in the Old Testament. And in every instance, the word refers to a bow as in “bow and arrow.”
In the ancient world, when the people would look upon a rainbow in the sky, that full curve would look like the bow of a bow and arrow.
But consider what God is saying. God says that whenever God will get angry with the people in the future – angry enough to destroy them – then God will lay that weapon down as a reminder that God loves the people and wants the best for them. Through this sign, God is living out that call through the prophets: “they shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning-hooks; nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more.” (Isaiah 2:4; Micah 4:3)
Can we be shaped by that same love of God? Whenever we get angry or frustrated, can we lay our weapons down? Can we lay our words down in peace? Can we seek to find a way of love? A way of hope? A way of justice?
The bow in the clouds – our rainbow – remains a promise that God is always with us even when disaster or tragedy or struggles occur. But it also reminds us that God will seek a way of peace with us. And in the same way, we are called to seek a way of peace with each other. Together let us live in that promise.
“God, when I am angry or frustrated with others, help me to remember Noah. Help me to look at the skies after the rain and see your bow in the clouds. As you have laid down your weapons, help me to lay down mine. Help me to commit to your way of beating swords into plowshares through the power of your Spirit. Amen.”
