How do you answer someone when they ask you to tell something about yourself? If you are like me, you will probably talk about your occupation — “I am a pastor.” Maybe you will say where you are from — “I am from California.” (ahh, that explains it, someone out there just said.) Maybe you will mention your nationality or race or gender — “I am an American;” “I am white;” “I am male.”
Do you notice how we answer these questions? “I am ….” We make the description into our identity.
Paul tells us in Galatians 3:28, “There is no longer Jew or Greek, there is no longer slave or free, there is no longer male and female; for all of you are one in Christ Jesus.” In other words, we are called to find our identity not in our nationality or race, not in our profession or status, not in our gender or orientation. Rather, we are called to find our identity in the God we serve, in the Jesus that we follow.
When Jesus was baptized by John in the Jordan, we hear these words from heaven: “You are my Son, the Beloved; with you I am well pleased.” (Mark 1:11) More than simply an affirmation of who Jesus is, these words are meant to ground ourselves as ones who follow Jesus.
“I am God’s child. I am beloved. With me God is well pleased.” These words give us an identity that cannot be taken away. They are an anchor we can hold fast to, even when the circumstances in our life threaten to overwhelm us.
“I am God’s child. I am beloved.” And just as these words ground our identity, we also understand that these words are true for everyone else. Just as we remind ourselves that we are God’s beloved child, we also see all people as God’s beloved children. Think of how we could overcome so much of our division if we remember that we are fighting with our brothers and sisters, with someone that is made in God’s image as much as ourselves.
This weekend we celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr., who sought to show us that we are called to live in justice and peace with all people regardless of the color of their skin. Dr. King gave us a vision, a dream, in which we could all live together in peace as the Beloved Community.
In a sermon preached near the end of his life, Dr. King spoke of the identity that he wished to be known for in the “Drum Major Instinct.” In so doing, he challenged all of us to find our identity in the Kingdom of God that longs to shape us:
“Yes, if you want to say that I was a drum major, say that I was a drum major for justice.
Say that I was a drum major for peace.
I was a drum major for righteousness.
And all of the other shallow things will not matter.
I won’t have any money to leave behind.
I won’t have the fine and luxurious things of life to leave behind.
