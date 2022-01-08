This past week on Jan. 6 we finished the celebration of Christmas, the end of “The Twelve Days of Christmas” that we sing about. On Jan. 6 we celebrated Epiphany, in which we remember the visit of the Magi to the infant Jesus, and then move on the very next day to recognize the baptism of Jesus that begins his public ministry.
Though the day is lost in the leftovers, packing up of decorations, and torn wrapping paper, at one time in the life of the church Epiphany was celebrated more than Christmas Day itself.
But whatever happened to those gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh? We never hear of them again, which allows my imagination to play with the possibilities.
Shortly after the Magi had left the house of Joseph, God warned Joseph in a dream to flee to Egypt. Herod would soon send troops to Bethlehem to slaughter all boys under the age of 2. This birth, this promise of a new king, threatens the old order, the old system of power. Herod means to snuff out this king, even if he must kill every child to do so.
So the young family becomes refugees once again. And what resources did they have for this new journey? They had no family in Egypt. No job awaited Joseph there. With barely the clothes on their backs, they fled.
And perhaps it was this gift of gold from the Magi that sustained them, that allowed them to survive, while they waited for the anger and life of Herod to pass away. Perhaps it was only as the gold gave out did they find out that they could return.
The gold was thus more than the sign of a king. The gold was the sign of God’s presence, the sign that God would sustain them in a foreign land. Though others ignored or neglected this family, God had not.
When they then made their home in Nazareth, perhaps the bottle of frankincense sat in a conspicuous spot in their house, a reminder of the royal visit all those years ago.
Perhaps that bottle also caught the eyes of a woman of the town, a woman of questionable reputation, who simply was trying to survive. Did she see in that incense a way to live, a way to better herself? Would this royal perfume somehow impart a royal nature to her? So she stole that bottle for her own.
Then when she encountered the one who came from that house, one who proclaimed and lived the love and forgiveness of God, she realized that no incense would give her worth. Her worth and dignity came from God alone. So she came that night, barged into the dinner party at the house of a religious leader. Weeping with the conviction of all she had done, she poured the incense upon the feet of Jesus, dried them with her hair.
And when Jesus looked at her with the eyes of love, that stolen gift from long ago became a sign for that woman of offering up all that she was, an offering that became a sign of the transforming love of God.
And what about the myrrh? Perhaps his mother clung to that through the years, not wanting to think about what it might mean. She did not want to consider that myrrh was a burial ointment, a sign of Simeon’s words from the birth of Jesus: “a sword will pierce your own soul too.” (Luke 2:35)
But when that day came that she stood at the foot of the cross and saw her son die at the hands of the Romans, perhaps only then did she know that this last gift too must be given away. So she sought out Nicodemus, asking only that this myrrh be added to whatever myrrh they possessed.
And when three days later the tomb was opened and Jesus emerged, only then did those three gifts become signs of all that God overcame in Jesus. Through the sign of gold, Jesus takes up our suffering, our poverty, our hopelessness, and promises a presence that will see us through. Through the sign of frankincense, Jesus forgives us for our past, our sin. Jesus looks at us through the eyes of love. And through the sign of myrrh, Jesus declares that even death will not hold the last word. Our lives are found in the life of God, a life that will have no end.
