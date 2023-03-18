I am trying every day to be “woke.”
And I am increasingly angered by that segment in this country that treats “woke” as a negative or wrong thing.
For my African-American brothers and sisters, I can only pray that I am understanding better. Please forgive me for those times that I get it wrong.
For my white brothers and sisters, we need to sit down and talk.
Being “woke” means to be “alert to racial prejudice and discrimination.”
Being “woke” means to be open to the hidden assumptions, the implicit biases, that we carry that limit how we see others.
Being “woke” means to understand that we participate in and live in a society in which systemic racism exists.
Being “woke” means that I will listen to the stories and experiences of my African-American, Latinx, and indigenous American brothers and sisters, for their stories are a part of our story.
And just to be clear, for those of us who claim to follow Jesus, we are called to be “woke.” Paul tells the Corinthians, “If one member [of the body of Christ] suffers, all suffer together with it; if one member is honored, all rejoice together with it.” (1 Corinthians 12:26) We are one people, so if any part of this people suffers injustice or oppression, then we all suffer together. As Martin Luther King, Jr., said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
Jesus concludes a parable about preparation by saying, “Keep awake, therefore, for you know neither the day nor the hour.” (Matthew 25:13) What Jesus says about being prepared can just as easily be said about our call to racial justice and reconciliation. And the modern equivalent says simply, “Stay woke!”
Stay woke! Listen to the other side of the history of this country and how it affected so many segments of our nation. It is not simply about the genocide of indigenous people or slavery. It is about the continued oppression in our history through reservations and forced removal from the land, through Jim Crow laws, lynchings, and redlining. It is about the continued struggle for justice and equality and how it plays itself out in income inequality, housing and employment policies, policing practices, and immigration policies that found children separated and caged.
Stay woke! If you argue against telling that history because it might make you uncomfortable, then you need to re-examine what education and history means. We need to become uncomfortable so that we may learn and grow from our past. We need to become uncomfortable so that we might live into the freedom that we proclaim as a country but has left many still bound. We need to become uncomfortable so that we might take responsibility for our part of the story and live out the message of justice and freedom in our daily lives.
Stay woke! If you do not have a friend of another culture, reach out and get to know someone. Make yourself vulnerable. Learn their story. Listen to them. Only as we grow in relationship to one another will we bridge the gap between our groups and tear down the walls that divide us.
I am trying every day to stay woke. I know that I fail often. I know that I still have room to grow. But I also know that as I continue to be open to others and trust in their forgiveness and grace, even as I trust in God’s forgiveness and grace, we will all grow closer to the unity that God has planned for all of us.
