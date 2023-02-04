I want to introduce you to one of the most important things you can say:
“I don’t know.” (Ranking right along with it is this one: “I’m sorry.”)
Some within the church have somehow believed that faith is all about certainty, but the more one reads Scripture — especially the Gospels — the more one will find that faith is all about uncertainties and doubts and struggles and questions.
Think about the father who comes to Jesus to ask for healing for his child. When asked whether he believes, he responds immediately, “Lord, I believe; help my unbelief!” (Mark 9:24)
Think about Thomas after the death of Jesus, who declares that he will not believe until he can see the mark of the nails in his hands and put his finger in the marks and in his side. Jesus does not condemn Thomas for his doubts when he appears. Rather, he calls him to believe and to continue the journey of faith. (John 20:24-29)
When the risen Jesus appears to the disciples in Galilee in Matthew 28, we are told that they doubted (Matthew 28:17). Jesus does not focus on the doubts. Rather, he tells them to go and make more disciples.
Jesus in part is speaking to our doubts and our lack of knowledge and our uncertainties when he declares that we only have faith the size of a mustard seed. God does not require great faith or complete knowledge or full certainty. Rather, God desires that we take the risk of belief, the leap of faith, no matter how small it may be. Then — Jesus says — just watch what happens.
When Jesus starts out the Sermon on the Mount with the declaration, “Blessed are the poor in spirit, because theirs is the Kingdom of God” (Matthew 5:3), Jesus is referring to us, all of us. All of us who are stumbling along trying to get it right. All of us who have a lot more questions than we do answers. All of us who struggle with what is going on in the world and where God might be in the midst of this. All of us who have stopped trying to hide behind the illusion of certainty and will simply admit, “I don’t know.”
When Jesus is teaching at least 5,000 people and tells the disciples to get them something to eat, Andrew says to Jesus, “There is a boy here who has five barley loaves and two fish. But what are they among so many people?” (John 6:9)
That boy is each of us, bringing what little we have, not at all certain that it can do anything but offering it up to Jesus anyway. Jesus responds with the miracle that happens next. The people are fed. There is more than enough. And the message is simple: God takes what seems to be nothing and turns it into abundance for everyone. God takes our uncertain steps, our halting faith, and leads us on a journey where we all walking together.
To all of you who are uncertain, doubting, struggling, faltering — to all of you who are “poor in spirit” — come join us in hearing God’s word of blessing. Yours is the Kingdom of God.
