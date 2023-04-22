I began to write my reaction to the shootings from the last few weeks, when I looked back at words I wrote less than a year ago. The same feelings then rose up again in me now.
As I mourn and despair over the shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl for going to the wrong house, a rage again seeps into my soul at another racially-motivated act from within our country. A Scriptural lament rises within me. A longing, aching plea repeats itself: “How long, O Lord, how long?”
“How long, O LORD? Will you forget me forever? How long will you hide your face from me? How long must I bear pain in my soul, and have sorrow in my heart all day long? How long shall my enemy be exalted over me?” (Psalm 13.1-2)
“How long, O LORD? Will you hide yourself forever? How long will your wrath burn like fire?” (Psalm 89.46)
“‘How long, O simple ones, will you love being simple? How long will scoffers delight in their scoffing and fools hate knowledge?” (Proverbs 1.22)
“How long will the land mourn, and the grass of every field wither? For the wickedness of those who live in it the animals and the birds are swept away, and because people said, ‘He is blind to our ways.’” (Jeremiah 12.4)
“O LORD, how long shall I cry for help, and you will not listen? Or cry to you ‘Violence!’ and you will not save?” (Habakkuk 1.2)
And this cry comes amidst so many other shootings. A relative of a friend was shot dead by police, who did not understand his struggle with mental illness. Three adults and three children were shot at a school in Nashville. There have been 131 mass shootings where at least four were injured or killed in 2023, more mass shootings than there are days so far in the year.. …. How long, O Lord, how long?
Meanwhile, the Tennessee state legislature would rather expel house members who vocalize their dissent instead of seriously dealing with the issue of gun violence in their state. At the same time, the Florida state government “white-washes” the mention of race in public schools, ignoring the systemic racism that has deepened the white supremacy that plagues us. …. How long, O Lord, how long?
School boards throughout the country debate the banning of books because it might make students “uncomfortable,” while at the same time we see the proliferation and encouragement of gun ownership. Political candidates inexplicably seek to equate Jesus with guns even though Jesus told us to turn the other cheek (Matthew 5:39) and reminded us that “all who take the sword will perish by the sword” (Matthew 26:52). .., How long, O Lord, how long?
Yet, even as I rage at the violence and hatred, even as I despair at our deep divisions, I am reminded of how God responded to Habakkuk’s of “How long?”: “Write the vision; make it plain on tablets, so that a runner may read it. For there is still a vision for the appointed time …. If it seem to tarry, wait for it; it will surely come, it will not delay.” (Habakkuk 2:2-3)
When I am tempted to give up, God calls me to proclaim a vision, let people know that God has another way, one that leads to peace and justice. When I am tempted to despair, God calls me to patience and faithfulness, knowing that a new world is on the way. In other words, my prayer must change, for God calls me — and you — to change from within and work together to bring about God’s Kingdom on earth as in heaven. If we are to do something about white supremacy, then I must confront the white supremacy within me. If we are to do something about racism, then I must confront the racism within me.
The question of “How long?” then becomes a question directed at me. How long before I stop ignoring how I consciously or unconsciously contribute to systemic racism? How long before I stop letting my “comfort” be an excuse to ignore the damage that our divisions have caused? How long before I see the wonder and beauty of all people of all colors, religions, gender identities and orientations, and cultures?
How long, O Lord, how long?
And how I pray that it will not take another shooting for me to respond.
