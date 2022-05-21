As I mourn and despair after yet another mass shooting, a rage seeps into my soul at another racially-motivated act of terrorism from within our country. A Scriptural lament rises within me. A longing, aching plea repeats itself: “How long, O Lord, how long?”
“How long, O LORD? Will you forget me forever? How long will you hide your face from me? How long must I bear pain in my soul, and have sorrow in my heart all day long? How long shall my enemy be exalted over me?” (Psalm 13.1-2)
“How long, O LORD? Will you hide yourself forever? How long will your wrath burn like fire?” (Psalm 89.46)
“‘How long, O simple ones, will you love being simple? How long will scoffers delight in their scoffing and fools hate knowledge?” (Proverbs 1.22)
“How long will the land mourn, and the grass of every field wither? For the wickedness of those who live in it the animals and the birds are swept away, and because people said, ‘He is blind to our ways.’” (Jeremiah 12.4)
“O LORD, how long shall I cry for help, and you will not listen? Or cry to you ‘Violence!’ and you will not save?” (Habakkuk 1.2)
Three years ago a man drove 800 miles to shoot brown bodies in El Paso. Seven years ago a kid went to a prayer meeting in Charleston to shoot black bodies. Now a kid — we cannot even call him a man — drives hundreds of miles to shoot black bodies in Buffalo. And we know that the blood of so many others cries out: Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Tamir Rice, Philando Castille, Sandra Bland, Breona Taylor, Elijah McLain, …. How long, O Lord, how long?
While our state government considers erasing the mention of race in our public schools, the effects of ignoring our systemic racism have led to a deepening of the white supremacy that plagues us. Should we then be surprised that such ignorance would lead to such violent ends as we witnessed last week? …. How long, O Lord, how long?
School boards throughout the country debate the banning of books because it might make students “uncomfortable,” while at the same time we see the proliferation and encouragement of gun ownership. Political candidates inexplicably seek to equate Jesus with guns even though Jesus told us to turn the other cheek (Matthew 5:39) and reminded us that “all who take the sword will perish by the sword” (Matthew 26:52). .., How long, O Lord, how long?
Yet, even as I rage at the violence and hatred, even as I despair at our deep divisions, I am reminded of a song by Matthew West called “Do Something,” when he said, “So, I shook my fist at Heaven and said, ‘God, why don’t you do something?’ He said, ‘I did, I created you.’”
And then I realize that my prayer must change, for God calls me — and you — to change from within and work together to bring about God’s Kingdom on earth as in heaven. If we are to do something about white supremacy, then I must confront the white supremacy within me. If we are to do something about racism, then I must confront the racism within me.
The question of “How long?” then becomes a question directed at me. How long before I stop ignoring how I consciously or unconsciously contribute to systemic racism? How long before I stop letting my “comfort” be an excuse to ignore the damage that our divisions have caused? How long before I see the wonder and beauty of all people of all colors, religions, gender identities and orientations, and cultures?
How long, O Lord, how long?
And how I pray that it will not take another shooting for me to respond.
