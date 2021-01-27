If you have been around the church long enough, you have heard the story of how Jesus called fishermen, like Peter, Andrew, James, and John, to follow him. Walking by, he invites them by simply saying, “Follow me, and I will make you fish for people.” (Mark 1:17)
I think about the sermons I have heard (the sermons I have preached!) that have spoken of this story as our task of evangelism, bringing in people to the Kingdom of God.
That is why I was so struck by some words of a good friend of ours, an Episcopal priest:
“I’ve never liked the imagery in this story, probably because I’m a person who likes to fish and knows just what happens. I don’t want to be ‘baited’ and ‘hooked’ by God. I don’t want to be dragged by the fishing line against my own will, or captured in God’s evangelical net or whatnot. And I don’t like the imagery as a model of good evangelism. Too many people have suffered spiritual trauma from simply being a fish that someone else ‘hooked’ in the name of Jesus, that the ‘angler’ used as a fishing trophy.”
And the more I thought about those words, the more I realized how right she was. Understanding this story as a call to evangelism is problematic. When we think of evangelism as a task of “fishing for people,” we relegate evangelism to a series of gimmicks and tricks meant to “hook” and “bait” people. When we think of evangelism as “fishing for people,” we treat it as forcing people into a certain mindset or belief. When we think of evangelism as “fishing for people,” we treat others as a “catch,” as an object, a trophy.
These reflections show us the limitations of pushing certain metaphors too far. When Jesus appealed to Peter, Andrew, James and John by inviting them to “fish for people,” he was using images that they would understand. He was using images that fit with their background. In other words, Jesus recognized their gifts and talents and proclaimed that God would use them as they were and not as something that they weren’t. God would use the same skills and talents that made them good fisherman to make them great disciples. As disciples proclaiming the good news of God’s love, they would need the same endurance and persistence that they needed as fishermen, not giving up when the “catch” comes up short. As disciples, they would need the same creativity to go to new waters when the old ones came up short. They would need to change how they did things, just like they mended their nets and fixed their lines.
But at a certain point the story and the image needs to change for them … and for us. Because the people to whom the disciples are sent are not simply fish or objects or trophies to be caught. They are people that God is inviting to realize and experience grace and love and justice. Just as Jesus call those first disciples with their unique gifts and talents, the people to whom they proclaimed this message are also called their own unique gifts and talents.
For in the end Jesus invites us into a relationship with God and with one another. God calls us just as we are. We are not called to be anything or anyone else other than who we are. Just as Jesus promised that he would use the talents of these fishermen to become great disciples, so Jesus promises to use whatever or whoever we are.
And then God invites us to see all others in the same way, as the unique and wonderful children of God that they are. Not as objects, “fish” to be “caught,” but as people to be valued. And when we let this invitation sink in, it has the power to transform how we see ourselves. We will see all our gifts working together so that all might know and realize the Kingdom of God working within and among us.
Jesus invites us together. Come let us follow that call.
